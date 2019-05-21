This Saturday, May 25, Park Jefferson Speedway will host one of the fans favorite nights of racing at the Park. A full night of IMCA racing will be on hand as the Artworks Graphics IMCA Modifieds compete in the fourth annual Memorial Clash. A healthy purse of $1,000 to win and $150 to start will greet entrants at Park Jefferson, before many of the drivers move south for Saturday nights Charlie Clark Memorial. Joining them will be that Nebraska 360 Sprint Cars vs the MSTS Sprint Cars. The touring divisions are hopeful to get their first night of competition in at the track after seeing both the South Dakota Sprint Car Nationals and the North vs. South Sprint Shootout canceled due to rain. With the top drivers like Jack Dover, Greg Bakker and Cody Ledger expected to compete, it should be an exciting night of competition. Joining them will be a full program of IMCA racing for the J&J Fitting Stock Cars, IMCA Sport Modifieds, IMCA Hobby Stocks and the Fox 620 IMCA Sport Compacts. There will be no entry fee or number fees charged this weekend at Park Jefferson as many drivers will be in the area for racing.
Siouxlands top drivers in the Artworks Graphics Modifieds will have circled this event as the first race in the prestigious triple crown of modified events hosted by the track. The Memorial Clash will see a draw/redraw format for drivers who will take to the black gumbo of Park Jefferson. The second leg will be run on July 1 as the sixth annual J&J Fitting Iron Cup sees drivers gunning for $1,500 to win. The event will also be part of the Midwest Madness Tour presented by Arnold Motors. The final leg of the modified triple crown will see the invasion of the IMCA Dirt Knights tour on Monday, July 22. Any driver that can sweep the three events will be in line for a $3,000 bonus presented by Pepsi and Artworks Graphics.
Fans and teams can arrange for rooms this weekend at the Park Jefferson rate of $89 by calling the Hampton Inn in North Sioux City.
The pit gate will open at 4:30 p.m. with the main gate opening at 5 p.m. Hot laps will be slated for 6:15 p.m. both nights and heat races scheduled at 7 p.m. or the conclusion of hot laps. Tickets for adults are $18, seniors are $15 and children 6-16 are $5. Pit passes are $30. A clubhouse pass can be added to any ticket for $12 and purchased at the souvenir stand.
For more information, go to www.parkjeff.com or call 712-202-5540.