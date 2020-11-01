Patrick Mahomes throws 5 TD passes as Kansas City Chiefs romp past Jets

Any hope the Jets could keep building some momentum with offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains calling plays for the second straight week evaporated in the second half. They went three-and-out on four of their first three series and, when they finally picked up a first down, they promptly fumbled the ball away on their next play.

It wasn't unlike last week, when New York managed 4 yards the entire second half against Buffalo.

There wasn't much lull in the Chiefs offense, though. They may have squandered a scoring chance when Bell was stopped on fourth-and-1 at the Jets 14, but they reached the end zone a few minutes later anyway. Mahomes hit Robinson from 26 yards out for his fourth TD pass, giving Kansas City a 28-9 lead late in the third quarter.

Mahomes capped his big day with his second touchdown throw to Hill early in the fourth. His five TD passes were second only to a pair of six-TD games he had against the Steelers and Rams — incidentally, the Jets have four touchdown passes all season — and his yardage total was the fourth most of his career.

“It's funny, we have this whole RPO thing going on and some of those runs ended up being throws," Reid said, “but we'll just count them as yards. I thought it was a nice job by Patrick and again, he had complete command of everything going on.”