Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill light up Bucs, Chiefs hold on vs. Brady 27-24

Hill had seven catches for 203 yards and two touchdowns in the first quarter alone, joining Qadry Ismail (210 in the third quarter on Dec. 12, 1999) and Lee Evans (205 in the first quarter on Nov. 19, 2006) as the only NFL receivers since 1980 to have 200 yards worth of receptions in a single quarter.

The fifth-year pro's last catch — an 8-yarder on third-and-7 in the final minute — gave Mahomes an opportunity to run out the clock.

“The last one, I learned a long time ago, you don't give Tom Brady another shot,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. “That's why he's the G.O.A.T. So, don't give them the ball back. That was the mindset there.”

The Chiefs (10-1) won their sixth straight game and clinched their seventh 10-win season in eight years under Reid.

The defending champs improved to 6-0 on the road and have won nine straight away from home going back to last year.

“Very very few guys that I’ve seen in this league or any league that can backpedal eight, nine, 10, 11 yards in the pocket and throw a dime 25 yards down the field," Bucs coach Bruce Arians said of Mahomes. “And he can read the defense as he does it. That makes him more explosive.”