SIOUX CITY – Things were just starting to come together two years ago when Pete Tago decided to give up baseball and focus on his family in Mesa, Ariz.
“I just had my third child and family comes first,’’ said Tago, a former first-round draft pick who sat out all of last season before opting to give the game a try again.
That decision may be starting to pay off for 6-3, 215-pound righthander from suburban Los Angeles whose three-hit shutout Monday night helped the Sioux City Explorers notch a 5-0 victory over the Texas AirHogs.
It was the 10th win in a row for the Explorers, matching Fargo-Moorhead for the longest streak in the American Association this season and also tying the fourth longest victory string in franchise history.
Tago, making his fourth start for Sioux City, had allowed just three hits in six innings of work in his last two outings. This time, however, is was even sharper, striking out 12 batters and walking none. He had a two-hitter until Texas leadoff man Li Ning stroked a two-out single in the top of the ninth.
“Obviously what he did tonight was remarkable,’’ said X’s manager Steve Montgomery, whose team gave Tago all the support he needed with a four-run first inning. “He was down in the zone, he elevated when he needed to, he just spotted up and threw the little wrinkle when he needed to.’’
For a team that needed to find a special starter after Jason Garcia was picked up by the Tampa Bay Rays, Tago seems to have filled the bill.
“He’s not only a find on the mound, but also as a person and as a competitor,’’ said Montgomery. It’s pretty special to get a guy like that and just kind of see the kind of work he’ll put in.’’
Tago was pitching in relief for York of the Atlantic League when Montgomery’s promise of a starting opportunity helped him agree to a trade to the Explorers.
“I’m doing this to make a better life for my family,’’ said Tago, who received nearly $1-million in a signing bonus after the Rockies picked him in the opening round of the 2010 draft. “Hopefully, that’s what comes of it. I’ll do whatever they want me to do. I’ve been pitching in relief for the last six years.’’
Tago struggled in four seasons in the Rockies’ farm system, but he had two impressive years in the White Sox organization and then called his one season with Seattle’s Class AA affiliate (Arkansas) his best in baseball. Still, he made the choice to retire until his family gave their blessing for him to try again.
An error on the shortstop let Kyle Wren reach to open the bottom of the big first frame. Then, after a fly ball out, the next four Explorers all delivered base hits off Texas start Zech Lemond.
Newcomer Jeremy Hazelbaker, a former major leaguer with the Cardinals and Diamondbacks, started the offensive avalanche with a base hit through the middle of the diamond.
Jose Sermo also drilled a ball through the middle for a run-scoring single. Then, it was Drew Stankiewicz sending a drive to left-center for a two-run double. And, it became a 4-0 lead when Dexture McCall sent another base hit to center field.
Lemond, a very hard-luck 0-10 on the season, got out of the inning with a double play after first baseman Chen Junpeng robbed Adam Sasser of a base hit. However, Lemond, who was 19-22 in five years in the affiliated minors, couldn’t return for the second inning due to a pulled groin.
The X’s failed to capitalize against reliever Pete Perez, whose previous nine appearances had yielded just a modest 4.66 ERA. This time, though, Perez slammed the door on the X’s, allowing just one hit in 4 2/3 innings of work.
Perez did leave two runners on base in the sixth, surrendering a pair of walks. And the Explorers had runners on second and third when Brett Eibner, replacing Perez, got Nate Samson on a broken bat groundout.
The only Sioux City run after the fast start was Sermo’s team-leading 10th home run of the season, a solo shot in the seventh inning. The X’s had just four total hits over the final four frames, but they didn’t need them.
While first-place Cleburne won for the 15th time in 19 games, improving to 40-27, the second-place Explorers remained 2.5 games off the pace at 38-29. The win finished off a season-high 13-game homestand in which the X’s went 11-2. A six-game road trip starts Tuesday with a three-game series in Lincoln.