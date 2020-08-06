Pirates rally past Twins 6-5 to end 7-game losing streak

“I said at the beginning, we’ve continued to play hard and come up short,” Shelton said. “You continue to grind. But to come out on the winning end of a game like that, against a team like that, it feels a lot better to smile.”

Colin Moran started off the ninth with a flare to left field off Rogers. Tucker came on to pinch run and raced to third on a double by Reynolds. The Pirates, who came into the game hitting a National League-worst .186 as a team, won for just the third time in 13 games when Newman raced one out of reach of a drawn-in infield.

Twins manager Rocco Baldelli defended Taylor and a bullpen that entered the day with the most saves in the majors.

“I don’t think it was a whole lot about execution," Baldelli said. "It wasn’t like balls were getting whacked all around. He made pretty good pitches, things just happen sometimes in this game and there’s not a lot we can do about it.”

Miguel Sano hit a three-run home run and Byron Buxton and Eddie Rosario also went deep for the Twins, who saw their six-game winning streak snapped. Minnesota missed a chance to put together the best start in franchise history, falling to 10-3, a start matched by the club five previous times, the last in 2001.