SIOUX CITY – In case you haven’t already figured it out, there will be a new Sioux City Journal Siouxland Player of the Year by the time the golf season comes to a close.
Corey Matthey, who has held the prestigious honor each of the last three years, has chosen not to compete in many local events this year, instead concentrating on state sanctioned tournaments throughout Iowa.
And, since we’ve had three different winners in each of the Sioux City ‘majors,’ the Player of the Year points race is tight.
Adam Fields, who just made history with his fifth River-Cade victory, has moved into the lead with 1,080 points. Right on his heels is Tri-State Masters winner Tyler Danke with 822.5 and Colin Mitchell, who will defend his Men’s City title next month, 770.
Then comes Interstate Amateur winner Brian Evans at 662.5 and Nick Dreckman, who won the Sioux Valley Match Play in Cherokee, 653.3. Those are the top five at the moment, but keep in mind that there will be 12 spots open for the Jividen Cup Match Play in late September.
As usual, the top 12 in the final regular season standings, which will be tabulated at the conclusion of the Le Mars Labor Day tournament, have the first crack at Jividen Cup spots. The rest of the field for the 16-player event will be determined through qualifying, as usual.
As you have probably heard by now, Fields has returned to form after a harrowing accident while doing his job last winter. The deputy sheriff sustained a serious leg injury when struck by debris from his squad car, which was hit by a semi driver who had dozed off at the wheel while Fields was tending to a suspected drunk driver on Interstate 29.
The ultra-talented former Wayne State College standout who graduated from Bishop Heelan but now resides in Council Bluffs, Iowa, won the Whispering Creek Open late last month by six shots. He carried that momentum over into the River-Cade, where he scored a five-shot triumph.
Fields, though, is not eligible to compete in the Men’s City tournament since he doesn’t live here. Per Player of the Year point standings rules, each player can count only three of the designated double point tournaments, so his three are the Tri-State, where he finished second, Whispering Creek and River-Cade.
Danke and Mitchell could each make big moves with high finishes in the Men’s City, as could Evans. Dreckman certainly isn’t out of the picture as he has entered the Iowa Amateur at Sioux Center next weekend.
The most important date in Fields’ future is his upcoming marriage to Lauriel Nelson on Sept. 14 in Omaha. In between, Adam plans to compete in the Council Bluffs city tournament and the Oakland (Neb.) Open, which he has won in the past.
Hopefully, if his work schedule allows, Fields will make another trip home this fall to play in the Jividen Cup to be played at Whispering Creek on a date to be determined.
Ageless wonder Bill Mathers reached a milestone en route to the River-Cade Senior Division title. The retired educator from Cushing, Iowa, shot his age (69) on Sunday to force a playoff with close friend Jeff Donaldson. Mathers eventually won with a birdie on the second hole of sudden death and leads the Senior Player of the Year standings with 700 points.
With only the Men’s City remaining for the over-50 gang, Siouxland Senior Open champ Sam Prue is second with 535 and Donaldson third at 480. Jim Tritz (310) and Brent Weitzel (260) round out the top five.
- The deadline to enter the Iowa Amateur, set for July 26-28 at The Ridge Golf Club in Sioux Center, is Thursday at 11:59 p.m.
Through the grapevine, we’ve heard that not that much interest in being shown by players from Northwest Iowa.
There are plenty of talented players in our area who should take advantage of a rare Iowa Golf Association Championship being held in this part of the state. With the majority of the events played in central and eastern Iowa, it’s indeed an honor for The Ridge to host the IGA’s signature event.
Players from this area have an advantage on the guys from Des Moines east to the Quad Cities, having had more of an opportunity to play The Ridge.
Not taking anything away from the talented players from other parts of Iowa, but it would be nice for one of “our own” to grab a victory. Yes, it wouldn’t be easy, considering the guys who normally play most IGA events are tournament tested, to say the least, but it would be worth a shot.
And, the more we show interest on this side of the state gives us a better chance to host important state events in the future.
So please, go to the IGA website before the deadline and throw your name into the hat.
- I’m picking Rory McIroy to win the British Open only because it’s being played in his home country on a course in which he shot 61 as a 16-year-old.
Brooks Koepka will certainly be a major part of the conversation and I think Henrik Stenson and Louis Oosthuizen also have a good chance.
Oh, of course, as always, I’m cheering wildly for Tiger Woods.