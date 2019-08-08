SIOUX CITY – Back in the dark ages when I was a young whippersnapper, I really didn’t pay much attention to “older” folks who talked about how fast time flies.
But now that I qualify as a senior citizen, it has become a lot more clear. Time does go by quickly. In fact, it seems to travel faster each year older I become.
It’s hard to imagine that the final Sioux City ‘major’ golf tournament is upon us. Where has the summer gone?
There is, of course, nothing we can do about the swift passage of time, but this particular golf season has seemed to buzz by in rapid fire pace.
The Rick Collins Toyota City Championship unfolds Saturday and Sunday at Green Valley. A strong field will compete for the 106th men’s city title in Sioux City history, including the winners of two of three previous majors this season.
Defending champion Colin Mitchell will have to contend with a bevy of capable contenders. That includes past city champs Tyson Bodlak, Chris Rager, Ayron Corporon and Corey Matthey.
Interstate Amateur champion Brian Evans and Tyler Danke, who picked up an impressive victory in the Tri-State Masters, should also be considered contenders.
Matthey – the Sioux City Journal Siouxland Player of the Year each of the last three years – will compete in his first major of the season. The former Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School standout had a top 15 finish in the Iowa Amateur at The Ridge in Sioux Center a couple of weeks ago.
Matthey was part of a Morningside College team that reached the NAIA Championships for the first time last spring. After that, he took some time to evaluate his game and ponder his future.
Much to the delight of Coach Todd Sapp, Matthey has decided to return to Morningside for his senior season. He won’t compete in the fall because of academic issues, but will join the Mustangs in the spring as they push for another national tournament berth.
The 22-year-old Matthey, by the way, has won two of the last four men’s city titles and lost to Mitchell in a sudden-death playoff last year.
The field in the Rick Collins Toyota City Championship will tackle a long course and the rough will be more penal than everyday play as well.
“For participants in the event that rarely play Green Valley, I believe they will be pleasantly shocked at just now good the condition of this golf course is,” tournament director Scott Harmelink said. “The course wouldn’t be like this without consistent passion and efforts of Shawn (Vacura) and our maintenance staff.”
“My entire operational staff is incredible too,” continued Green Valley director of golf Harmelink. “I’m very proud of what we have been able to accomplish this year at Green Valley.”
North High graduate Mitchell broke through last year in his third year since regaining his amateur status. The talented shotmaker worked as an assistant pro at Green Valley for several years before deciding to return to amateur golf.
Mitchell, who tees off at 9:10 a.m. Saturday, is seeking to become the first player to repeat as men’s city champ since Dan Freed in 2006 and ’07. Mitchell and Matthey each finished at 172, or 8-under-par, through 45 holes a year ago.
Jeff Donaldson will defend his title in the Senior Division for players 50 years of age and older. Donaldson is engaged in a heated battle for Senior Player of the Year with Bill Mathers and Sam Prue, who are also in this weekend’s field.
The entire field plays 18 holes both Saturday and Sunday with the top third of the championship flight playing an additional nine holes to ultimately decide the winner.