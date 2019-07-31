SIOUX CENTER, Iowa – By his own admission, Jon Brown has a hard time choosing between competing in Iowa Golf Association Open or Senior tournaments.
But, when you’re still one of the best players in the state just shy of your 52nd birthday, that’s a good problem to have.
Adel resident Brown won an exciting four-hole playoff with Jordan Even of Cedar Rapids to claim his second Iowa Amateur Championship last weekend at The Ridge Golf Club.
“I feel like if I keep in shape and if I stay healthy and injury-free I can be competitive for a while longer,” Brown said. “I kind of wrestle with the Open and Senior Divisions. I’ve played in some Senior events but it’s hard for me to go to that division because I feel like I can compete with the young guys, but boy they’re awful tough.
Brown and Even, who just finished his playing career at the University of Memphis, each shot 5-under-par through 54 holes. They battled through three playoff holes still tied and on the fourth extra hole Even was assessed a two-stroke penalty for repairing a pitch mark on the fringe that was on his line of play prior to his third shot.
It was the second Iowa Amateur title for the personable Brown, who also won at Sioux City’s Whispering Creek Golf Club in 2006. Brown has also won three state match-play crowns and is an 11-time Des Moines city champion.
He needs to look no further than two guys he’s been knocking heads with on the IGA circuit for years – Mike McCoy and Gene Elliott. Like Brown, McCoy and Elliott are IGA Hall of Famers and McCoy and Elliott – a few years Brown’s senior – have each played not only at a high level in our state, but also on a national level. McCoy has played in The Masters and Elliott qualified for this year’s Senior British Open.
“You get older and it’s different because your body is so different and everything hurts,” Brown said. “I’m grateful to still be playing at a high level. I look at Gene and Mike and it inspires me and you look at a guy like Bernhard Langer who is 62 and still winning at the highest level.”
Brown, who we fondly refer to as Northwest Iowa’s adopted son, has very much taken a liking to playing in this part of the state. In addition to his win at Whispering Creek, he teamed with former Iowa State University placekicker Ty Stewart to win a state 4-ball in Council Bluffs in 2008.
“I’ve had a few victories over here but I don’t think there’s anything to it other than I just happened to play well that week,” Brown said. “But it’s a lot of fun to be the age I am and to pull off another one of these. It’s very unexpected and I’m thrilled to death.”
Brown and all of the other players I had the opportunity to talk with heaped praise on The Ridge, which will no doubt be considered as the site of another IGA showcase event in the near future.
They all loved the way the course was laid out, the fast but perfect greens and the hospitality shown by everyone in the community.
“I don’t know if we’ve had an event where we’ve had more positive comments about the golf course than we did here,” said Chad Pitts, executive director of the Iowa Golf Association. “Part of that is because so many people hadn’t been here before so I’m not sure they knew what to expect.
“They get up here and see the conditions of the fairways and greens and the way everyone treated us. Everyone loved it, so that was pretty cool.”
Kudos should go out to Even for graciously accepting his fate at the end of the tournament. Not every young man his age would have handled it with the same class and dignity.
“I had my chances throughout the day and even in the playoff to win it.” Even said. “It’s a tough way to go and it sucks. I just flew the green a foot or so and had my pitch mark on the fringe. Not really thinking I put my divot tool in the ground as I did that Jon told my I couldn’t repair that. I was thinking, oh crap, I don’t know what point is repairing. We brought the rules official over. It was a tough way to go but it happens.”
- Each year at the conclusion of the Iowa Amateur during the awards ceremony, the IGA presents a framed pin flag signed by all of the players to the host club.
Director of Golf Matt Nice and course superintendent Stephen Roseberry accepted for The Ridge.
In addition, the top 18 individual finishers were each awarded pin flags, beginning with Brown receiving No. 1.
Those with Northwest Iowa ties taking home individual flags were Morningside College golfer Cody Holck (No. 5), Northwestern College linkster Justin Kraft of Sioux Center (No. 6), former Northwestern player Luke Vermeer of Sioux Center (No. 7), past Iowa Senior Amateur champion Bob Brummel of Orange City (No. 12), Morningside College’s Corey Matthey of Sergeant Bluff (No. 14) and T.J. Korver of Orange City (No. 18).