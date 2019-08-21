SIOUX CITY – Yes, I’m still sticking with my earlier picks of the Dodgers and the Yankees to make it to the World Series.
The only team that could deter that scenario would be the Houston Astros, but in my opinion, the Yankees have enough firepower to solve Houston’s fantastic pitching.
And, the Dodgers have been a foregone conclusion almost since the season started. Too much talent, depth and a knack of players either just called up from the minor leagues or coming off the injured list turning into home run hitting machines.
However, something still lures me to my television set daily to watch my favorite team, the Chicago Cubs. A flawed outfit that despite being a horrible road team, still trail the despised St. Louis Cardinals by just one-half game in the National League Central Division standings.
I realize that if they somehow do make the playoffs, it probably won’t last long. But I’ve watched enough baseball to know that when the post-season rolls around, anything can happen.
For what it’s worth, here are a few random thoughts concerning the Cubs, who have taken their neurotic fan base on a roller-coaster ride this season.
First and foremost – and I’ve stated this in an earlier column – manager Joe Maddon should not be blamed for this team’s shortcomings. Maddon, who has guided the Cubs to the playoffs each of the last four seasons (including the 2016 World Series championship), must deal with the hand that’s been dealt him.
The front office has definitely misfired on a few roster moves the last couple of seasons and it’s taking its toll. Jason Heyward is having his best season as a Cub, but hasn’t lived up to the money and long contract they awarded him. Relief pitcher Brandon Morrow is damaged goods, Tyler Chatwood has had trouble finding the strike zone and until recently, starting pitcher Yu Darvish has been a bust.
True, Maddon drives me batty by changing the batting order daily and moving players around to different positions. But when it comes time to go to his bullpen, he is forced to deal with a bunch of mediocre arms who struggle to get anybody out.
Question marks surround closer Craig Kimbrel. I’m certainly glad they took a chance on him, but whether or not he is even healthy is the big question. If he is, that will make a big difference down the stretch.
The everyday lineup is still quite talented, even without all-star catcher Willson Contreras, out with an injury. They miss him badly and I hope he’s able to return for the stretch run.
Anthony Rizzo remains the face of the franchise and a star both at the plate and in the field. Kris Bryant is putting together a solid (although streaky) campaign after dealing with injuries all of last season. Javier Baez is one of the most exciting and talented players in baseball.
Kyle Schwarber may not hit for average, but he’s going to go over 30 home runs and has become an above-average outfielder. It appears Theo Epstein struck gold in his acquisition of Nicholas Castellanos, who has torn the cover off the ball since joining the team a couple of weeks ago.
A revolving door has developed at second base. Since the start of the season Daniel Descalso, Ben Zobrist, Addison Russell, David Bote, Ian Happ, Robel Garcia, Tony Kemp and even Baez have started at second.
Hopefully, when Zobrist returns from his long absence for personal reasons, he’ll handle most of the starting duties. But until then, put Russell there and leave him. He’s a proven commodity and despite off-the-field issues that have affected his performance this season, he’s a proven commodity.
All in all, the starting pitching has been solid, even with Kyle Hendricks and Cole Hamels each spending time on the injured list. Jon Lester remains the ultimate grinder and Jose Quintana is on a pretty good roll right now and I really believe Darvish has finally found his groove.
I’m as guilty as any Cubs fan – probably more in fact – for repeatedly throwing in the towel and then regaining hope for another possible playoff run. This season, though, since the division is so weak overall, the chances seem rather high.
Keep in mind, the Cubs and Cardinals play seven times in the final 10 games of the regular season. It’s going to come down to those seven games as to who wins the division and perhaps garners a wild card berth.
It probably won’t matter because nobody in the National League is going to beat the Dodgers in the playoffs. The guys from L.A. will win an exciting seven-game series over the Bronx Bombers and win their first World Series in 31 years.
But because I love baseball and the Chicago Cubs, I’ll keep holding out hope that a miracle will happen.
It already has, in Cleveland in 2016. The tattoo on my arm says so.