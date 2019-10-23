SIOUX CITY – Before I begin his column, let me reiterate that I was totally in Joe Maddon’s corner. I think it was a bad idea for the Chicago Cubs to let him walk away after what he accomplished as the team’s manager.
However, it appears as if Maddon and the front office weren’t exactly seeing eye to eye so his departure was inevitable. A mutual decision, so it seems.
Even before the move was officially announced, rumors swirled about the possibility of former Cubs backup catcher David Ross taking over. On Wednesday, it came to fruition when sources learned that Ross will indeed be the next manager and the official announcement is set for Thursday.
Not that it matters what an old sports writer from Sioux City, Iowa, thinks, but since I’m also a die-hard Cubs fan, I must admit I’m not fully aboard with the decision.
Don’t get me wrong, I have nothing against David Ross. He seems like a very nice fellow and without his home run in Game 7 of the 2016 World Series, we as Cub fans would still be waiting for their first title since 1908.
The 42-year-old Ross knows his baseball, otherwise Theo Epstein wouldn’t have trusted him to take over the reins of a team that slipped to third place in the National League Central this season.
Ever since he cracked that home run and the team carried him off into retirement on their shoulders, Ross has become a cult hero. He appeared on Dancing with the Stars, took a job as an analyst at ESPN and remained a part of the Cubs organization.
Now, Theo, is putting his trust in Ross to guide the Cubs through a delicate period and hopefully get them back into the postseason where they belong.
As I’ve said many times before, there’s no reason a team with as much talent as the Cubs should be watching October baseball on television.
The problem I have with Ross taking over is the fact that he has never managed before at any level. We’ve all read and heard that the fact that Ross is friends with a number of the current players could be a detriment.
That’s all a bunch of malarkey. They’ll probably listen to him more than they would somebody else. It’s just that he needs to be a little hard-nosed with his buddies and everyone else on the team.
Perhaps that’s what was lacking during Maddon’s regime. Oh, by the way, if you haven’t heard, Maddon has already been hired by the Los Angeles Angels as their next manager.
When I begrudgingly accepted the fact that Maddon was going to be gone, my first thoughts were pretty far-fetched. Perhaps Bruce Bochy would decide not to retire and instead come to the Cubs, or maybe they could pry Terry Francona away from the Cleveland Indians.
You have free articles remaining.
Neither of which, though, had a snowball’s chance in hell of happening.
Then, my next choice was Joe Girardi, another former Cubs catcher with plenty of past managerial experience, including a stint with the New York Yankees that produced a World Series title in 2009.
My hopes were heightened when the Cubs brought Girardi in for an eight-hour interview. But as it turns out, he will probably be headed to either the New York Mets or Philadelphia Phillies.
It sounds like it came down to either Ross or some guy named Joe Espada, currently the bench coach for the Houston Astros. In that case, I vote for Ross. At least he’s someone most people have heard of.
But until he proves that he can manage, I’m still skeptical. I guess being skeptical is part of being a Cubs fan.
I hope Ross proves me wrong and returns the team to its winning ways. The first thing he needs to do is to convince the front office not to trade Kris Bryant under any circumstances.
All of this chatter I’ve been hearing about trading Bryant is, in my opinion, ludicrous. Wasn’t he named Most Valuable Player in the National League in 2016 and Rookie of the Year in 2015?
Success in baseball, in my opinion, always comes down to the players. Bryant is still one of the best in the game and should remain in a Cubs uniform for years to come.
I just think that where they are right now, the Cubs needed an experienced skipper to guide the ship.
Call me old fashioned if you want, but I’m not a fan of analytics, launch angle and all of that other nonsense. Baseball, to me, is about hitting, pitching and fielding. If you do it right, you’ll win more times than not.
I also realize that analytics are now a major part of the game and Ross is certainly up to snuff on that kind of stuff.
Here’s to hoping I’m wrong and that “Grandpa” Ross will be a perfect fit. It’s going to take a little convincing, however, for me to completely jump on the bandwagon.
That’s life as a Cubs fan.