SIOUX CITY – A year ago, Adam Fields was making history by winning his third straight Sioux City ‘major’ amateur golf tournament.
Fields, a Sioux City native and Bishop Heelan graduate but now a resident of Council Bluffs, Iowa, chipped in for birdie from off the green on the 45th and final hole of the 2018 River-Cade Amateur to win by one shot at Green Valley.
Fields became the first player to win the Tri-State Masters, Interstate and River-Cade in succession in the same year and the first since Nick Wanderscheid in 1998 to win three tournaments in a row.
If you recall, there was plenty of public sentiment for allowing Fields a special exemption into the Men’s City Championship so that he would have a chance to complete a season grand slam. That, however, wasn’t possible because he is no longer a resident of Sioux City.
Nonetheless, Fields had an incredible run last summer and will defend his River-Cade title this weekend. The first round is set for Saturday with the second 18 and an additional nine holes for the top third of the championship flight will be played on Sunday.
Tyler Danke and Brian Evans, who won the first two majors of the season, are entered as is reigning Men’s City champion Colin Mitchell, who just repeated as Green Valley Club champion.
Players have until Thursday at 7 p.m. to enter.
Jeff Donaldson, the 2018 River-Cade Senior Division champ, will compete in the Open Division this year. The field, though, includes past champion Sam Prue, as well as Bill Mathers, always a threat to win against players of any age.
Tournament director Scott Harmelink said the course should prevent a strong challenge for players with firm greens and forecasted hot conditions. Fields shot 5-under-par a year ago to beat Corey Matthey – the eventual Siouxland Player of the Year – by one stroke.
The River-Cade is the third of four majors on the docket this season. The fourth and final event is the Men’s City Championship, set for August 10-11 at Green Valley.
- As far as baseball is concerned, let’s just cut to the chase and pencil in the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees in the World Series.
Those two teams simply have superior overall talent than all of the rest of the teams in baseball. We might as well not even have the playoffs, because this pairing is a foregone conclusion.
And, while we’re talking baseball, I have my own thoughts on why the balls are flying out of the park at alarming rates.
True, the ball is probably “juiced” in one form or another despite the fact that Major League Baseball denies such allegations. But more than likely the players are on steroids, just as they were in the 1990s. The modern players, though, seem to have figured out a way to beat the testing format.
Therefore, when it comes time to think about such guys as Cody Bellinger and Christian Yelich for the Hall of Fame, there should also be discussion of Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire, Sammy Sosa, Roger Clemens and Rafael Palmeiro – each of whom should have already been enshrined.
Just saying.
- Pleased to read on Twitter that, according to the South Dakota Board of Regents minutes from June 26-27, University of South Dakota football coach Bob Nielson, women’s basketball coach Dawn Plitzuweit and women’s volleyball coach Leanne Williamson have each been awarded five-year contracts.
Nielson will make $295,000 annually, Plitzuweit $250,000 and Williamson $87,000.