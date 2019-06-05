SIOUX CITY – The second of our ‘major’ golf tournaments is in the books, with veteran Brian Evans capturing the title in the Interstate Amateur at Two Rivers last weekend.
Evans, 46, prevailed over a strong field that included a number of players at least half his age. The soft-spoken pharmacy tech (I incorrectly reported that he was a pharmacist in Monday’s tournament story) had to scramble to hold court in Sunday’s final round, finishing at 4-over-par for a one-shot win over past champions Adam Fields and Nick Dreckman along with Colton Kooima, a former Northwestern College player.
It’s kind of ironic when I think back to a tournament story I wrote sometime in the early 1990s. I believe it was the Men’s City that I was covering when I referred to a then 20-something Evans as “long ball bashing Brian Evans.”
Make no mistake, Evans can still get it out there a long ways, but that wasn’t the key to his Interstate win. As we all know, Two Rivers is a narrow course with smallish greens so accuracy is vitally important.
Evans, who has been the Green Valley club champion on more than one occasion, said he didn’t have his ‘A’ game, but played well enough to win his first major title.
This is just another example of the disparity in age of the caliber of outstanding players in our area. Tyler Danke, a 21-year-old Morningside College junior, won the Tri-State Masters and there are many others in between those two age brackets who have more than enough talent to win.
Fields – who won three of the four majors last year -- is just over 30 years of age while six-time major winner Dreckman is approaching 40 and Kooima graduated from Northwestern in 2018.
Congratulations to Brian for his long-awaited triumph. He can now take aim at the River-Cade Amateur, set for July 12-13 at Green Valley
- Two Rivers will be the center of attention again Friday for the 27th annual Siouxland Senior Open for men and women 50 years of age and older.
The charity event to support Alzheimer’s care and the Sunrise Retirement Community will get underway with a noon shotgun start.
Jeff Donaldson and Bill Mathers tied for the title last year after the longtime friends agreed to forgo a playoff after shooting the same score in regulation. Both Donaldson and Mathers finished high in the Interstate. The 70-year-old Mathers simply continues to get better with age.
Suter Services is the sponsor of this year’s tournament. The winners in both the men’s and women’s division will have their names engraved on the Gunderson Cup.
Betty Rettenmaier has won each of the last two women’s titles, shooting an impressive 79 in last year’s tournament.
- Early bird qualifying is in progress for the 85th annual Sioux Valley Amateur Match Play tournament, set for June 15-16 at Cherokee Golf Course.
The Early bird qualifying runs from June 1-7, with regular 18-hole qualifying from June 8-14. A $75 entry fee includes an 18-hole practice round and 18 holes of qualifying.
The final tee times for 18 hole qualifying are at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 14 and the last nine-hole qualifying time is 3 o’clock. A Calcutta auction and meal will be held Friday evening prior to the start of match play on Saturday.
J.D. Anderson of West Des Moines won for the fourth time last year. Other recent winners include Bret Taylor of Booneville, Iowa, Corey Matthey of Sergeant Bluff and James DeVos of Cherokee.
As per usual, the qualifying medalist earns a prize of $250 and the match play winner gains a leg on the Wayne Johnson Memorial Trophy.
- Here’s my abbreviated take on the upcoming U.S. Open at Pebble Beach.
Brooks Koepka is the prohibitive favorite. I’m picking Dustin Johnson, however, but as always I’m wildly cheering for Tiger Woods.