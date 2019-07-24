SIOUX CENTER, Iowa – The answer my friend, is blowing in the wind.
Borrowing a line from legendary singer-songwriter Bob Dylan, who wrote the lyrics to this famous song, these words could ring true here this weekend.
When the best players in the state of Iowa converge on The Ridge Golf Club for the Iowa Amateur Championship, one of the factors those not from this area will have to deal with most is the wind.
“Having spent seven years in Eastern Iowa, the first thing players from other areas will notice will be the wind different,” said Matt Nice, director of golf at The Ridge. “If the wind blows 15 to 20 miles-per-hour any of the days it is definitely a different experience than elsewhere in the state.”
The Iowa Amateur returns to Northwest Iowa for the first time since 2015 when Whispering Creek Golf Club in Sioux City played host. Whispering Creek also hosted in 2006 but before that, the Iowa Golf Association’s signature event hadn’t been played in Western Iowa since the late 1970s.
“Every time we come up everybody is so welcoming,” said Chad Pitts, executive director of the Iowa Golf Association. “The Ridge is kind of a newer golf course so it’s kind of neat to have a new facility to take the State Amateur to.
“The quality of the turf grass on that course is some of the best in the state. I don’t think a lot of people realize that until they actually get up there and see it.”
Course superintendent Stephen Roseberry and his staff have the course in immaculate condition. The rough is healthy, the greens smooth and quick and the plentiful fescue grass is really what defines the holes and course.
“If the wind were to blow from different directions each day, the players will truly encounter three different golf courses in their experience,” Nice said. “Although we have generous fairways, if players are consistently in the rough, they will have a difficult time controlling their ball to create scoring opportunities. Unless they can get it to a wedge in their hand.”
The field tees off for the opening round at 7:45 a.m. Friday off both Nos. 1 and 10 tees. A final cut will be made following Saturday’s second round.
In addition to the wind, The Ridge will present enough of a challenge, beginning with No. 1, a par-5. It is reachable for long hitters, but rarely yields eagles because of the risk-reward factor of bunkers, fescue and water around the green.
No. 3 frequently plays as one of the more difficult. Hitting the fairway is a premium on this par-4. There is a slight dogleg off the tee and the green is slightly uphill and guarded by bunkers requiring solid distance control on the second shot.
Two more interesting holes on the front nine are the long par-4 seventh and No. 8, a fairly difficult par-3. Par on the inward nine is 35.
Then, it’s off to the back and right away No. 11 comes to mind because of an intimidating tee shot. Hitting the fairway there is a must, but that’s only the beginning. Players will be left with 140 to 160-yard shots into a narrow green guarded by water on the left and bunkers on the right.
The par-3 12th hole requires a tee shot that must completely carry water for most of the hole. There is no bailout on this hole at all and it should be interesting to see how the players approach it.
No. 14 is a scenic par-5 with the tee shot favoring a draw rolling with the terrain. Players will then be left with a decision to lay up from around 220 to 260 yards or go for the green guarded by a bunker on the right and water left.
The finishing hole is a long versatile par-4 that is very dependent on the wind. The difference between a slight south or north wind will determine if players have 200 or 140 yards to the green. After a tee shot that must avoid fescue on the left, players can either run it onto the green or flight it to the hole.
Now that you know a little about the course, let’s explore some of the players who may contend for the title.
J.D. Anderson of Johnston has won IGA Player of the Year honors each of the last two years. That honor, of course, is determined through a season-long points competition at various events throughout the state.
Anderson is a Pocahontas native who played at Wayne State College. Folks in this area recognize him for being a multiple winner at both the Sioux Valley Match Play and Interstate Amateur.
Jon Olson of Ankeny won the IGA Match Play earlier this season. Olson has returned to form after not playing much golf in the last year-plus. He is a past Iowa State Amateur champ and IGA Player of the Year.
Jon Brown of Adel won at Whispering Creek in 2006 and is still playing quality golf in his 50s.
Defending champion Tripp Kinney did not enter this year’s tournament. Neither did Mike McCoy, who won at Whispering Creek in 2015 but is currently in England trying to qualify for the Senior British Open.
If you recall, McCoy and Gene Elliott – two of the most decorated amateurs in Iowa the past several decades – battled it out until the final hole at Whispering Creek.
“I wouldn’t be surprised if one of the local guys is right there at the end,” Pitts said. “I think the fact that they probably know the course a little better and I know there are some good players who have probably not played in our stuff because it’s so far away for them.”
That includes guys like former Northwestern College standouts Luke Vermeer and Justin Kraft, T.J. Korver of Orange City and Morningside College linkster Corey Matthey of Sergeant Bluff.
The final round will be played on Sunday.
“After we make the cut we will be almost on the tips everywhere,” Pitts said. “Again, that depends on the wind. We aren’t going to put them on a 470-yard par-4 that’s playing dead into a 30-mile-an-hour wind. But in general the plan is to push it pretty far back for the last day.
“The greens are always so fast there and we plan on having them fast. They’re not undulated like Whispering Creek but what you can run into there is that if you get them too fast and the wind starts to blow, you can have balls start to move on greens. Putting on fast greens where it might be kind of windy might present as much of an issue as anything.”