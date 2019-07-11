FARGO, N.D. — Sioux City Explorers pitcher Taylor Jordan ran into some trouble in the fifth inning on Thursday.
Jordan, a former pitcher in the major leagues, allowed eight runs on seven hits in 4 2/3 innings, as the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks scored 10 times in the fifth inning to defeat the X's, 11-4.
Chris Jacobs hit his second home run of the series that got the rally started.
After a strike out and a walk, Leo Pina hit a short home run down the left field line that just snuck over the wall to give Fargo a 3-2 lead. Tim Colwell singled to score a run and a ground out by Ahart scored another run to make it 5-2. Jacobs delivered for the second time in the frame with two on and two out with a single to right to bring home another two runs.
Explorers manager Scott Montgomery pulled Jordan after that, but F-M kept rolling with its rally.
TJ Bennett hit a two-run double and Leo Pina delivered another run scoring single in the inning to finish off the 10 run inning for Fargo. It sent 15 men to the plate and collected 10 hits after having just one base runner in the first four innings.
Drew Stankiewicz hit two solo home runs before the RedHawks went on their tear.
He hit two solo homers in the third and fifth innings, and his two hits were the only hits the X's had in the first five innings.
Michael Tamburino earned the win for the RedHawks, as he tossed eight innings, allowing four runs on six hits. Tamburino struck out nine and didn't surrender any walks.
He never allowed the Explorers to score multiple runs in an inning and tossed four perfect innings.
The X’s scored in the top of the sixth when Dylan Kelly led off the frame with a double and scored on a double from Nate Samson.
The X's now travel to Milwaukee for a three-game series against the Milkmen.