SIOUX CITY — Sam Prue contemplated walking away from golf after his performance last weekend.
It’s a good thing he didn’t quit because the 59-year-old took the Men’s Siouxland Senior Open Gunderson’s Cup on Friday at Two Rivers Golf Course in Sioux City. The tournament was a benefit for Sunrise Retirement Alzheimers care sponsored by Suter.
Prue shot an 18-hole score of 66 to grab his first open title.
Prue started out with two birdies, which gave him confidence for the rest of the tournament.
“When I start good, I play good,” Prue said. “I was trying to play as good as I can. Today, I was straight down the middle. I’m glad it’s not a two-day tournament.”
About a week ago, Prue led the Interstate Amateur Open on the same course after the first day but fell off the pace on the second day.
Prue’s play wasn’t the reason why he considered taking time off of the game he loves.
His wife, Angelica, is battling cancer, and Prue puts golf in the backseat to help Angelica fight her battle.
When Prue finishes a round, he doesn’t go into the clubhouse and share fellowship with his friends. Instead, he rushes home to be with his wife.
Last year at the Interstate Amateur, Prue wasn’t toward the front of the leaderboard, so he withdrew and drove back to Omaha where Angelica was in intensive care.
“When I’m away from my family, I’m still thinking about my family,” Prue said. “I got to focus on my family.”
Prue hasn’t been able to visit the golf course as often as he did before Angelica was diagnosed.
Now, Prue gets to practice once a week, and if there’s time, he competes whenever possible. He still loves competing on the course.
“I love the opportunity to compete against good seniors and good young players,” he said. “I try to do my best with the little time I have playing.”
Back to Prue’s game: He admits he “shot the ball all over the place” during the Tri-states tournament and last weekend, but tried to forget all about that in the one-day tournament.
He certainly had a clear mind on the putting green. Prue hit a 15-footer on hole No. 13, then sank a putt 20 yards from the pin on the next hole.
Prue also knew that he had tough competition going against him: Jeff Donaldson and Bill Mathers. He admits that the way Donaldson and Mathers play can be intimidating, but Prue realized his game was just as good as theirs.
Donaldson was second with a score of 72, and Mathers claimed third with a 74.
“I didn’t know I had it,” said Prue of the Gunderson’s Cup. “I’ve been trying to beat them. They play so long, so straight. I’m really fortunate I didn’t play with them.”
Prue played in Flight B, Donaldson was in the “A” group and Mathers led the “D” pack.
The fourth- and fifth-place golfers at the tournament were Mike Potash (77) and a three-way tie between Jim Tritz, Brent Weitzel and Mike Lidie, who all carded 78s.
On the women’s side, Betty Rettenmaier took the Gunderson’s Cup with a score of 88. She won in a four-women field.
It’s the third straight year that Rettenmaier won the one-day tournament. This time, she felt lucky to have won.
“It’s like, ‘wow, I can’t believe I did it,’” Rettenmaier said. “I didn’t feel any pressure. I’ve won it twice. Three is even better.”
Rettenmaier didn’t shoot as well as she would’ve liked, but she edged Sue Morehead by two strokes.
As the round was coming to a close, Rettenmaier found a groove in her putting. She says her putting came back for the final five holes.
“I just had a great day golfing,” Rettenmaier said. “The score doesn’t show it but I did.”
Rettenmaier complimented the Two Rivers staff and grounds crew for putting on a well-run tournament.