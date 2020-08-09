Rick Thornton Jr. takes home Iron Cup title at Park Jefferson

In the IMCA RACESaver, Ferreria picked up the feature win. After a mid-race melee that sent former track champion Colin Smith pit side, Ferreria got the run on the field and raced around the Park Jefferson oval. Jared Jansen was second and Danny Nekolite third.

Thompson did it again in the Sport Modifieds as the second-row starting spot was all he needed to race away from the field to pick up another Iron Cup. Former track official Jackson Mulder and Michael Guthrie got the race underway but neither could handle Thompson, who was once again the class of the field. Rusty Montagne was second and Guthrie third.

The Hobby Stock championship went to Sampson as the Minnesota driver dropped in to pick up a first-ever Iron Cup. Sampson came from the third row and got by tough running Gavin Gilbertson to get to the top spot. Zach Ankrum then went to work on Sampson and gave him everything he had but the 2019 track champion came up just short in the end. David Miller had a strong run for third.

In a special Sport Compact race, it was Vanderveen with the popular victory in the 69V car. With Gilbert Aldape winning the heat, it was Vanderveen’s front row spot that helped him secure the run for first over Connor Brown and Gage Reisdorph.

Park Jefferson will take the weekend off after the two-day show and prepare for the final night of racing of 2020 as the Midwest Power Series bring the MSTS and Nebraska 360 Sprint Cars to Park Jefferson. Joining them will be the RACESaver Sprints, the IMCA Hobby Stocks and a yet to be named division on Saturday, Aug. 22.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0