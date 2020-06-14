Royals keep building with influx of more college prospects

Lacy was widely considered the top pitching prospect in the draft yet fell to the Royals with the No. 4 overall pick, while Loftin has such versatility and approach that the club pondered drafting him with their initial selection.

“We were obviously thrilled that Asa fell to us, or got to us," Royals scouting director Lonnie Goldberg said. "We have a ton of history and followed this kid a long time, all the way back to his sophomore year on Team USA, and add him to the mix of the team we have already — this kid has a power arm, four plus-pitches and just competes at an incredible level.

“And we were ecstatic to get Nick down at 32,” Goldberg added. “When you talk to the Team USA coaches about that team, this is the kid who they said might have the best makeup.”

Exactly what the immediate future holds for them is anybody's guess. Major League Baseball and its players association are continuing to haggle over how to have a shortened season, while minor league seasons have been scrapped entirely.

Lacy hopes that a fall league occurs among spring training complexes in Arizona, and that might turn out to be a good thing for the Royals.