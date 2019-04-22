ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Royals certainly felt cautiously optimistic about the potential return of left-handed veteran starter Danny Duffy this week, but they kept fingers crossed until he made a rehab assignment in the minors.
Well, the Royals evaluators saw what they needed to see and Duffy will make his first start Friday against the Los Angeles Angels at Kauffman Stadium. Royals manager Ned Yost made the announcement Monday prior to the team's series opener against the Tampa Bay Rays.
Duffy still hasn't been activated from the injured list, but he joined the team in Florida.
"I'm excited to throw and be back in the big leagues because it feels like it's been a long time," Duffy said in the visiting clubhouse at Tropicana Field, still dripping with sweat from his pregame run.
Duffy went 5⅓ innings, gave up four hits and one unearned run in a rehab outing for Double-A Northwest Arkansas on Saturday night. He struck out seven and didn't walk a batter in an outing he described as "effectively wild."
"I was up to 95 and it was back," Duffy said. "I didn't know if I'd ever see that again. So it's gonna be fun to get back out there and compete."
Duffy's fastball, which got up in the zone at times, sat between 92 to 94 mph for most of the outing.
A former third-round draft pick in 2007 who made his Royals debut in 2011, Duffy matched a career-high with 12 losses last season (8-12, 4.88 ERA).
He came into spring training intent on returning to the form of old, but the Royals shut him down in the middle of spring training because of shoulder tightness. Duffy described the feeling as though his shoulder was in a vice grip.
Duffy spent time on the disabled list in August because of a shoulder impingement.
Monday, Duffy said he's made some mechanical adjustments, but he didn't want to get into specifics or give anything away to potential opponents. He did say the changes were in the works at the start of spring training, but he didn't get a chance to fully implement them because of the shoulder ailment.
"I feel like I've got a feel for every pitch that I'm throwing," Duffy said. "It's just kind of about getting a location down now and getting the hang of pounding the bottom of the zone and elevating when I need to -- not when I don't want to."
The Royals are 2-6 through the first eight games of their 10-game road trip with a 6-3 loss on Monday.
One day after a furious rally put the Royals ahead late only to fall in extra innings, they took an early lead and let it slip away in the final three innings to drop the first game of their series against the Tampa Bay Rays.
A three-run seventh inning which capped a shaky night for Royals ace Brad Keller set the table for a 6-3 loss to the Rays in front of an announced 9,914 at Tropicana Field on Monday. The teams will continue the three-game set on Tuesday night.
Keller, making his first start since having been ejected last Wednesday in Chicago, allowed five earned runs on seven hits and three walks in 6 1/3 innings. Five of the hits Keller gave up, including a home run, went for extra bases.
The Rays came into the week having lost four in a row, including a three-game sweep at the hands of the Boston Red Sox. The sweep marked the Rays' first series loss of the season.
The Royals' first three runs came via solo home runs off the bats of Alex Gordon, Jorge Soler and Hunter Dozier _ each punished offerings from Rays pitcher Yonny Chirinos. Chirinos came into the day with a 3-0 record. Soler's fifth-inning home run tied him with Dozier for the team lead (six home runs) until Dozier went deep in the sixth inning for his seventh.
In four of his previous five games this season, Chirinos held opponents to one or zero runs. The Royals scored three in six innings.
Dozier also homered on Sunday in New York as part of the offensive explosion he's experienced of late. Entering the day, Dozier had batted .447 with a .553 on-base percentage and an .868 slugging percentage in his previous 11 games. Dozier came out of the game in the eighth inning due to lower back spasms. He's listed as day-to-day.