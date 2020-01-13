RUST COLUMN: Brett Favre is more of a leader than I thought

There are a lot of things I remember Brett Favre for.

Late game comebacks, MVP seasons, at one point the all-time leader in passing yards and touchdowns.

What never really came to mind was an unquestioned leader in the locker room. Don't take that as me knocking Favre. I just always thought Green Bay had a locker room full of leaders (yes, I thought that even as a Vikings fan) and while Favre was a guy the Packers relied on heavily, he was more of a light-hearted guy in the locker.

Turns out I was right about part of that. During Favre's leadership presentation at the CNOS Fieldhouse for the United Sports Academy on Saturday, he talked about how he was a jokester, especially early in his career. He setoff a sulfur capsule during a production meeting with John Madden, who had a sulfur allergy and had to leave the meeting because of the prank.

"I don't know if that is why he loved me so much or hated me," Favre joked. "Every time after that 'You don't have those sulfur caps do you?'"

Favre's presentation was full of fun stories like that. But most of the stories weren't in jest like that. Most of them had a point and it was about how to be a leader or what makes a leader. And with each story I learned I didn't exactly have Favre pegged quite right throughout his career.