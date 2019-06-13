A few years ago, Kevin Durant decided to sign with the Golden State Warriors and the hate for him signing with the team that knocked the Oklahoma City Thunder out of the playoffs was real.
The common theme was 'if you can't beat them, join them.' Durant became public enemy No. 1 in many NBA fans opinion.
Well, not to me, at least. But I wouldn't consider myself a huge NBA fan. You might be able to blame Minnesota Timberwolves management for that.
Many fans were mad at Durant for making a business decision about his career. He had the opportunity to choose any team he wanted and he went with the team he thought he could have the most success with.
Let's compare that to someone's career. Would you pass up a great opportunity for you and your family for a company that is better than yours that is also offering you more money than you earn now with better benefits? Most wouldn't but they blamed Durant for doing that exact thing.
So for those that criticized Durant, I hope you've been passing up recent promotions that you've wanted.
Anyway, Durant isn't the only point I have in this column. Let's backtrack to last season when Kawhi Leonard sat out with a mystery leg injury. He played in less than 10 games and basically didn't give an explanation why, just saying that he was 'injured.' Let the conspiracy theory of mine begin there I guess.
Then he demanded a trade out of San Antonio during the offseason. So was he injured or did he just give up on San Antonio? No one really knows because Leonard never talks about it and when pressed, he just closes up, so ESPN and company have basically left it alone.
The Toronto Raptors took a risk trading for Leonard. A healthy Leonard is easily a top-10 player in the NBA. He might have made the case for a top-five player at times this past season. However, the Raptors gave up franchise player DeMar DeRozan, who gave his all to Toronto but the Raptors never achieved the success they wanted with him as the main player.
But if Leonard was still 'injured,' then the trade would've backfired for the Raptors.
However, Leonard came to camp completely healthy and never showed any signs of last season's 'leg injury.' He helped lead the Raptors to new heights in the playoffs as Toronto made it to the NBA Finals and I will add, he's been through far more in his life than I can ever imagine.
He's considered mostly a hero right now, even though he's probably still going to leave Toronto after the season in free agency, even if the Raptors win the NBA title.
But why is he so admired right now? That's what baffles me.
NBA fans want to go after Durant for leaving the Thunder under his own terms of free agency. I mean the man risked his career just recently playing on a bum leg in the NBA Finals. He went on to rupture his Achilles and will miss all of next season. He's also a free agent but early talks seem to lead to the fact that Durant will still get a max deal.
This is exactly what Leonard didn't do last season. He didn't want to play on a bum leg, if he had one. He forced his way out of San Antonio for whatever reason. Very rarely do players want out of San Antonio.
He whined and cried like a 10-year old and it worked. He got his way, well for the most part. He wasn't exactly thrilled to be in Toronto.
Yes, he's put in the work this season and has been key for Toronto, but he's already basically said he's leaving after the season as a free agent. He could change his mind if Toronto wins the NBA Finals, but even so, there are still very few NBA fans mad about this, even though it's way worse than what Durant did.
It's a double standard. You get mad at one player for earning a job promotion and then no anger toward a player who sat around and pouted and skipped work because he didn't like his situation.
The next time you are looking for a promotion, tell me what works better for you. Good luck with that. Leonard is being given a mostly free pass right now.