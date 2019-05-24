ST. PAUL, Minn. - Sioux City moved on from a difficult series loss to Gary SouthShore but its starting pitching woes followed as St. Paul batted around and scored seven runs in the first inning on its way to an 8-1 American Association baseball win at CHS Field Friday.
Sioux City won just one game of a three-game series in Gary, thanks to a shut out by starting Jason Garcia and a pair of relievers. But the X's limped off to Minnesota with 10-1 and 7-0 losses in the other two games in the series and a 2-5 record and a slow start doomed the Explorers again
St. Paul got the early lead on the strength of eight hits and seven runs in the bottom of the first inning. Former Explorer Blake Schmit and Jeremy Martinez both drove in a pair of runs off Sioux CIty starter Max Duval, who gave up just one additional run in 6 2/3 innings total work after the opening Saint salvo but the damage was already done. Duval surrendered 13 hits in the outing.
St. Paul starter Nick Belzer was sharp giving up three hits while keeping Sioux City off the scoreboard through six innings. The X's scored a run to break onto the scoreboard in the eighth inning when Dexture McCall singled and eventually scored on Daytona Bryden's run-scoring ground out.
The Explorers entered the game with 34 earned runs allow, second highest to only Texas' 44 in the AA. The 2019 season has been a stark contrast to the previous one where Sioux City led the lead American Association allowing 336 runs, 19 better than second-best Gary SouthShore.
The second game of the three-game set is at 7:05 p,m. Saturday.
BENDER TO BREWERS: The Explorers announced Friday that the Milwaukee Brewers have purchased the contract of RHP Anthony Bender. Bender becomes the first Explorer from the 2019 roster to have his contract purchased by a major league organization.
Bender’s time in Sioux City was short lived but effective. He appeared in two games for the Sioux City Explorers tossing three and two-thirds innings, allowing three hits, one walk, three strikeouts and most importantly no runs.
Bender was drafted by the Kansas City Royals in the 20th round of the 2016 draft. He was taken out of Santa Rosa Junior College where he was a two way player dominating on the mound and batting in the middle of the lineup. Bender had been committed to playing his collegiate ball at California State University Northridge before being drafted by the Royals. Bender also played his high school ball at Casa Grande High in Petaluma, California. Both educational institutes Bender shared with former big leaguer Jonny Gomes.