ST. PAUL, Minn. — The game between the St. Paul Saints and the Sioux City Explorers on Friday evening was over about as quick as it began. The Saints used a massive seven run first inning to cruise to an 8-1 win over the Explorers.
It didn’t seem like the inning was going to unravel as quickly as it did for the Explorers but it certainly did. With one out in the inning Saints third baseman Chesney Young hit his first home run of the campaign to make it 1-0 St. Paul.
After a simple fly out it seemed as if Sioux City would escape the first inning with no more than a single run deficit. But the Saints would go on a massive two out rally.
Burt Reynolds began that rally with a double beginning what was a three hit night for him. He was followed with another double by Devon Rodriguez ground rule double to make it 2-0 St. Paul.
Former Explorer Blake Schmit chased Rodriguez home with a base hit making it 3-0. Jeremy Martinez then smacked a two run home run into the Saints bullpen in left field and just like that it was 5-0 St. Paul. But it wasn’t over yet for Sioux City as the next two men would reach before being driven home by a Josh Allen single to cap off the rally and make it 7-0.
In all the Saints sent eleven men to the plate, and scored seven runs on eight hits. But scored six of their seven runs and collected seven of their eight hits with two outs in the inning.
The damage was all done to X’s starter Max Duval (0-2) who finished the night with a line of six and two-thirds innings, allowing eight runs on thirteen hits, three punch outs and two free passes and took the loss. But Despite that first inning Duval the rest of the way pitched well for the X’s. After the eye sore that was the opening frame and he tossed five and two-thirds innings of one run ball and allowed just five hits.
BENDER TO BREWERS: The Explorers announced Friday that the Milwaukee Brewers have purchased the contract of RHP Anthony Bender. Bender becomes the first Explorer from the 2019 roster to have his contract purchased by a major league organization.
Bender’s time in Sioux City was short lived but effective. He appeared in two games for the Sioux City Explorers tossing three and two-thirds innings, allowing three hits, one walk, three strikeouts and most importantly no runs.
Bender was drafted by the Kansas City Royals in the 20th round of the 2016 draft. He was taken out of Santa Rosa Junior College where he was a two way player dominating on the mound and batting in the middle of the lineup. Bender had been committed to playing his collegiate ball at California State University Northridge before being drafted by the Royals. Bender also played his high school ball at Casa Grande High in Petaluma, California. Both educational institutes Bender shared with former big leaguer Jonny Gomes.