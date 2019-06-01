DAKOTA DUNES – Familiarity with the surroundings paid dividends for a couple of Two Rivers Golf Club pass holders here Saturday.
Sam Prue is tied for the lead after the opening round of the 82nd Interstate Amateur while Louis Sitting Crow is just one shot behind in a bunched leaderboard that points toward a fantastic finish on Sunday.
Prue and Sioux Cityan Brian Evans share the top spot after the opening 18 holes, played in favorable conditions, although the course struck the most decisive blow by not yielding a round under par.
Both Prue, a veteran who has won a couple of senior division titles in Sioux City ‘major’ tournaments, and Evans had identical rounds of 34 and 37, or 1-over par. Prue birdied two of the last three holes on the front nine, while Evans gave away a shot on the lengthy 602-yard par-5 18th with a bogey.
Sitting Crow and former Northwestern College multi-sport standout Colton Kooima carded 72 while defending champion Adam Fields and Luke Vermeer, another ex-Northwestern linkster, are another shot back at 73.
Four more players, including Two Rivers regular P.J. Vaske, shot 74 while three-time Interstate champ Nick Dreckman and reigning Men’s City champ Colin Mitchell are among a group of five players at 75.
“The course was the real winner on Saturday with a Northwest wind that made it challenging,” tournament director Rodd Slater said. “With so many players within a few shots of the lead, I expect a great finish on Sunday. Especially since it is only a 36-hole tournament.”
The Interstate went back to a two-day 36-hole format last year after several years as a one-day 27-hole tournament. In years past, when the tournament was at its apex with top players from throughout the state competing, it was played in its current format.
Council Bluffs, Iowa, resident Fields clipped Cody Holck in sudden death here last year for his second Interstate win as part of a stellar season that saw him win three of the four Sioux City ‘major’ tournaments. Keep in mind that Holck – a Morningside College player – fired a 4-under 66 on Sunday to force extra holes.
A similar scenario could unfold this time around, which means that even players as far back as six or eight shots could suddenly vault into contention before the tournament concludes.
Evans is a veteran of many local events and has been in contention in several of those over the years. Sitting Crow shared the lead after the first round of the recently completed Tri-State Masters.
Kooima graduated from Northwestern in 2018 after a stellar athletic career that saw him earn Great Plains Athletic Conference men’s basketball player of the year honors as well as a prominent role on outstanding Red Raider men’s golf teams. Vermeer, a past Interstate champ, briefly turned professional after graduating from Northwestern but has since regained his amateur status.
The entire field plays 18 holes Sunday and, if necessary, a sudden death playoff will determine the eventual winner.