SIOUX CITY, Iowa – The Sioux City Explorers announced today that infielder Nate Samson will play out his option and return for the 2019 season, which marks Samson’s 14th season in professional baseball and his fifth with the X’s. Samson racked up 141 hits last season, which was a new Sioux City franchise record, topping his previous record he set in 2016 with 137 hits. Samson’s career .335 batting average with the X’s is also third highest in franchise history.
Samson turned in another impressive season with the X’s in 2018, ranking in the top 10 in the American Association in five offensive categories, including leading the league in batting average at .340. Samson was second in the league in hits (141) and runs scored (79), collected 73 RBIs (ninth in AA), and stole 22 bases (10th in AA). The X’s shortstop reached base safely in the first 12 games to start the 2018 campaign and also had a 12-game hit streak later in the season from June 25 to July 18. For his efforts, Samson was named an American Association All-Star for the third straight season.
Despite missing 34 games during the 2017 season, Samson finished with a .302 batting average and another American Association All-Star selection. Samson began the season on an impressive 19-game hitting streak, which included nine multi-hit games.
In 2016, Samson produced one of the best individual seasons in Explorers franchise history, in which he became the franchise’s first player to be honored as the League Player of the Year. Samson ranked in the top three in the American Association in five offensive statistical categories, including leading the league with 137 hits and on-base percentage at .424. For his efforts, Samson was selected to the 2016 American Association All-Star game in St. Paul where he started for the North All-Stars and went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored.
Samson originally signed with the Explorers in April of 2014 and began the season on a team-best 12-game hitting streak, owning an impressive .335 batting average. For his performance, Samson had his contract purchased by the Arizona Diamondbacks on June 29 and was assigned to the Double-A Mobile BayBears. Samson spent the 2015 season in the Dodgers organization after he was selected in the Rule 5 Minor League Draft and finished the season playing for the Triple-A Oklahoma City Dodgers.
Samson began his professional career after being drafted by the Chicago Cubs in the 34th round of the 2006 MLB Draft out of Forest High School. The Ocala, FL native spent eight years in the Cubs system, playing the majority of games at the Double-A level while spending parts of two seasons playing for the Triple-A Iowa Cubs in Des Moines.
