SIOUX CITY – Scouts all around baseball know that Adam Sasser has considerable talent. Friday night at Lewis and Clark Park, the rookie first baseman started finding his groove.
Erasing a 3-2 deficit, the former University of Georgia star sent a three-run homer far over the right-field wall to send the Sioux City Explorers to a 6-5 victory over the Sioux Falls Canaries.
The first professional home run also allowed the X’s to sweep a doubleheader, squeezing out the seven-inning victory after a wild 13-9 triumph in the completion of a game suspended due to rain on June 23.
“It came at such an opportune time,’’ said Sioux City Manager Steve Montgomery. “We’re down 3-to-2 and he gets the head out. He’s been working hard on the balls in and the credit goes to him.’’
Sasser had struggled through a 6-for-44 drought in his last 12 games before going 3-for-5 in the first game of the doubleheader. The two games saw him raise his batting average 19 points to .250.
“I’ve been working hard and not getting the results I want,’’ said Sasser. “But that’s part of baseball, keeping your head down and keep trusting the process. I’m just trying to keep (his swing) short and try to find a pitch that I can drive.’’
Centerfielder Kyle Wren, already the league leader in triples with six coming into the game, picked up two more three-baggers, scoring a run with the first one and driving home what proved to be the deciding run with the second.
League batting leader Alay Lago got Sioux Falls on the board in the top of the first with a run-scoring double.
The Explorers answered, though, after Wren led off the home half of the inning with his first triple of the night. Michael Lang drew a walk and then Nate Samson bounced into a double play that scored Wren for a 1-1 deadlock.
Sioux Falls came back with two runs in the second after Josh Rehwaldt started a rally with a one-out triple. Graham Low’s base hit plated Rehwaldt, Brett Vertigan also singled and Andrew Ely’s ground ball out made it a 3-1 lead for the Birds.
Dexture McCall, coming off a 4-for-5, four-RBI effort in Friday’s first of two games, added to that with a one-out double in the bottom of the second. Sebastian Zawada’s deep fly out moved McCall to third base and he scooted home on a wild pitch to pull the hosts within 3-2.
Sioux City’s four-run fourth started modestly with a one-out walk to Drew Stankiewicz and a throwing error by Lago, the second baseman, on a bouncer by McCall. Sasser made the guests pay, launching his three-run blast over the right-field wall to end the X’s in front 5-3.
Two batters later, rookie catcher Justin Felix collected his first professional hit with a double over the left fielder’s head. It was the first hit in 16 professional at-bats for Dylan Kelly’s understudy and Wren’s second triple plated Felix to make it a 6-3 advantage.
Burt Reynolds led off the Sioux Falls fifth inning with a base hit and Clint Coulter belted a two-run homer to left field, slashing the X’s lead to 6-5.
The Canaries were unable to muster another baserunner, though, as their final nine batters were retired in order with three outs apiece for starter Eric Karch and relievers Nate Gercken and Matt Pobereyko.
Karch, the closer last season, had been a hard-luck 0-4 in his first 10 starts, but he finally collected his first win with a complete-game gem in start No. 11 last Sunday, a 12-1 romp for Sioux City. This time around, Karch wasn’t nearly so sharp, but he picked up another win despite surrendering eight hits, four walks and five runs in five innings.