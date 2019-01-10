SIOUX CITY -- Officials including general manager Rod Olson and owner Adam Adamson from the Park Jefferson Speedway and AtoZ Promotions are pleased to announce the 2019 racing schedule for the Sioux City-based speedway. Fans will once again be treated to one of the most diverse schedules found anywhere in the country. The track will once again feature the IMCA Sanction for all six of its weekly divisions. Headlining the program will be the Artworks Graphics IMCA Modifieds and the IMCA Sprint Cars. Joining them weekly will be the J&J Fitting IMCA Stock Cars, the IMCA Sport Modifieds, the Z98 IMCA Hobby Stocks and the IMCA Sport Compacts. Park Jefferson officials are pleased to announce that teams competing for track points will be able to solely focus on Saturday nights as any race conducted on a night other than Saturdays will be state, regional and national points only in a draw/redraw format.
Park Jefferson will continue to host some of the top regional and national competitors. The track will see the return of the $10,000 to win Pepsi South Dakota Sprint Car Nationals, the Zeitner Trucking sponsored SLMR Late Models and the United States Modified Touring Series. A fan favorite, the Late Model Street Stocks will return on June 8th to sanction the Mark Lloyd Memorial honoring the former Park Jefferson worker. Also involved will be nights featuring the Nebraska Mod Lites and the MSTS and Nebraska 360 series.
The new exciting feature for 2019 is the announcement that the IMCA Dirt Knights will return to Park Jefferson as the sanctioning body for the Championship Night of the Iron Cup. Joining them on the card will be the Sprint Series of Nebraska to headline the IMCA Sprint Cars. Both series will feature heavily to anchor the J&J Fitting Iron Cup.
The other new feature in 2019 is the announcement of the first ever IMCA DeFroster. The IMCA DeFroster will be a two-day event on Friday, April 12, and Saturday, April 13. Drivers will be coming from across the upper Midwest to compete. The complete schedule including classes can be found at www.parkjeff.com/schedule.
For more information and to follow online, go to www.parkjeff.com. For further questions please contact Adamson at the track at 712-202-5540 or by email at adam@parkjeff.com.