Colton McCrystal has been putting in the work. Ever since graduating from Nebraska last August, the Sergeant Bluff-Luton graduate found a way to continue his wrestling career by joining the Nebraska Wrestling Training Center, which offered him the chance to train with Olympian Jordan Burroughs.
McCrystal was a two-time NCAA national tournament qualifier for the Huskers but he never reached the podium. But there he was, working out with Burroughs, James Green, Dom Bradley and T.J. Dudley in order to draw the attention of Team USA.
McCrystal continued to put in plenty of time in the wrestling room even though he already graduated from Nebraska. The extra time paid off because a couple of months ago, McCrystal got a call from Bill Zadick, the national freestyle head coach for Team USA.
Zadick wanted McCrystal on Team USA at 65 kilograms for the Pan American games.
"I was ecstatic and super excited and he said something that stuck out to me. 'We like to reward guys that work their butt off and we are happy to have you on the team.'" McCrystal said. "I got the call right as I was leaving practice. He told me to talk it over with my coaches. Within five minutes I told him it was a go."
While McCrystal was happy for the opportunity, he didn't just want to go to Buenos Aires, Argentina, to compete. He wanted to win the 65-kilogram bracket.
McCrystal, who was the least decorated wrestler on the team, helped contribute to a dominating performance for Team USA. McCrystal won all of his matches at the Pan American games this past weekend, including the 65-kilogram title by a 12-1 technical fall over Cuba's Damian Solenzal.
McCrystal went from never placing at the NCAA tournament to winning a gold medal.
"It goes to what I like to preach which is to keep working hard and good things will happen. Nothing bad will happen when you put it all out there and work hard," McCrystal said. "So far, that's gotten me where I am at right now and I am pretty happy with it. I'm in a position where I get to train with a couple of the best guys in the world.
"There was nowhere for me to go but to get better and that's been the path. I've continued to grow and the more time that I get to spend with my training partners and trips like this with top-level guys, it will continue to make me better."
This was McCrystal's second international tournament. Last November he wrestled at the 23-and-under World Championships in Romania. He went 2-1 there.
This time McCrystal was surrounded by Olympic and World champions on the Pan American team with Burroughs, Kyle Snyder, David Taylor and Joe Colon. The Pan American team dominated, winning every match to claim team gold and every individual gold medal.
McCrystal said being around some decorated wrestlers helped drive him.
"It was just kind of an infectious attitude throughout the day of just dominating. Just being around multiple world champions, our young guys rose to the occasion," McCrystal said. "I didn't want to be the guy that had a letdown and I just tried to wrestle as well as I could and match their performance.
"Just the guys I was around and the coaches, if I win another tournament, it won't replicate that experience. it was great. We dominated the whole tournament. It was awesome."
Even with all of his training, McCrystal still finds time to make it back to the Sioux City area. About three weeks ago, he was at Morningside to help run a practice for the Arena Wrestling Club.
"That was special for me because that's how I met (SB-L wrestling coach Clint) Koedam. He was a coach at Morningside at the time when I first started going to those practices at Morningside," McCrystal said. "I spent a good amount of time at Morningside from fifth grade to high school. To go back and run a practice with a lot of local kids was awesome and I'm really happy to see a successful program being run out of that room."
McCrystal's next competition is at the World Team Trials on May 17-18 at North Carolina State University. The winners there will then wrestle the winners from the U.S. Open to determine who wrestles for the World Championships this year.
McCrystal goes to that tournament with a bit of a confidence boost because he is now a gold medalist.
"It's a stepping stone and I will have to wrestle a lot of good guys to make the World and National team. Just keep it rolling and clean up some things that I noticed from this past weekend," McCrystal said. "I don't expect these opportunities but I am with the right people to create them for me. It seems like a lot of people have my best interests in mind. Getting these opportunities are not normal but it has become a theme and hopefully, they continue."