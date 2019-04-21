BUENOS AIRES, Argentina – The United States men’s freestyle team won all 10 Pan American Championships gold medals over the last two days, collecting eight titles on Sunday.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton graduate and Nebraska graduate Colton McCrystal was one of the 10 wrestlers to win a gold mean for Team USA.
It is the first time in the history of the event that a team has gone undefeated, winning every weight. Team USA went 34-0 over the weekend in men’s freestyle action and claimed the team title, racking up 250 points.
Despite a slow start in the first period of the 65-kilogram finals, 2018 U23 World Team member McCrystal scored 12 points in the second period for a 12-1 technical fall over Damian Solenzal of Cuba, who was fifth at the 2019 Ivan Yarygin Grand Prix.
Four-time World champion and 2012 Olympic champion Jordan Burroughs won his third overall Pan Am Championships title, defeating 2015 Pan Am silver medalist Jevon Balfour of Canada in the 74 kg finals.
Winning his second-straight Pan Am title was 2018 World champion David Taylor at 86 kg. Taylor spent minimal time on the mat en route to a dominating 10-0 tech fall over Pedro Ceballo Fuentes of Venezuela.
2016 Olympic champion and two-time World champion Kyle Snyder picked up his second-career Pan Am championship, winning by injury default over two-time World silver medalist Reineris Salas Perez from Cuba.
Two-time World bronze medalist Nick Gwiazdowski surrendered only one point the entire day on his way to his second Pan Am title, winning all four bouts by tech falls and outscoring his opponents 41-1.
At 61 kg, 2018 World bronze medalist Joe Colon went 3-0 on the day in round-robin action to win his first Pan American title. Colon ended his tournament with a 10-0 win against Scott Schiller from Canada.
2019 NCAA champion for Rutgers Anthony Ashnault completed an impressive day with four wins to claim the crown at 70 kg in his first Senior-level outing, spending a total of only 4:05 on the mat. Ashnault defeated Argentina's Christian Karlikowski with a 10-0 tech fall.
Josh Rodriguez won the 57 kg title with ease, taking out 2018 Pan American silver medalist Oscar Tigreros Urbano from Colombia. Rodriguez used a variety of takedowns, including a four-point double to spur him to a 10-0 win.