DOHA, Qatar — Shelby Houlihan is off to a good start at the 2019 IAAF World Athletics Championships.
Houlihan, a Sioux City East High School graduate, earned a spot Wednesday in the semifinals by placing fourth in her heat and 22nd overall in the 1,500-meter run with a time of 4 minutes, 8.51 seconds.
The top six runners in each heat then the next six fastest times were allowed to move on.
Houlihan will run again at 3 p.m. Thursday local time.
"I want gold, baby. From USAs to now, I feel like I've put in a ton of good work," Houlihan said. "I feel way more fit than I was at USAs. I'm just mostly excited to prove it."
The former Black Raiders graduate ran in the second of three heats.
Houlihan's split time as she finished her first lap was 1:11.70, and by the time Houlihan reached the 800-meter mark, she found herself in 10th place and at 2:22.45 on the clock.
When the runners were making their final turn for the finish line, Houlihan was in eighth place and at 3:24 even.
She started to really kick her pace to another gear, and passed four runners to finish in fourth in the middle heat.
Of the four Houlihan passed, three failed to make the cut to the semifinals. The only runner who Houlihan passed is Australia's Jessica Hull, who finished .20 seconds behind the former East star.
Houlihan is in the first semifinal heat on Thursday, and she will start in lane 8.
"The plan was to make it in a top-6 spot," Houlihan said. "I feel like I actually ran a really good race. I feel like everyone was jostling around up in the big pack ... I was just biding my time until the last 100 meters."
She is in the only American in the first heat, but certainly not the only U.S. runner in the 1,500 semis.
Houlihan isn't even the only Iowan to make the semifinals.
Webster City's Jenny Simpson had a faster time than Houlihan on Wednesday. Simpson won the third heat at 4:07.27, barely edging Canadian runner Gabriela Debues-Stafford by .01.
Simpson was in second place at the 400- and 800-meter checkpoints.
Nikki Hiltz of San Diego, California, was the fastest of the American trio, placing third in the first section in 4:04.00.