DOHA, Qatar — Shelby Houlihan is one step closer to the gold medal.
Houlihan made her performance matter on Thursday, as the East High School graduate finished second in her heat at the women's 1,500-meter semifinals during the IAAF World Athletics Championships at Khalifa International Stadium.
Houlihan's time was 4 minutes, 14 seconds on Thursday, and she is one of 12 finalists to run at 12:55 p.m. Saturday following a day off on Friday. The IAAF took the first five from each heat, then the next two fastest times.
Per usual, Houlihan kicked her pace up in the final 600 meters.
With about 300 meters to go, Houlihan was eighth in the heat and crossed that checkpoint with a 3:32 time.
Houlihan was well into her kick by that point, and even ramped up her speed with about 400 meters to go.
The former Black Raiders standout then sprinted the final 100 meters and found herself finishing just behind Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands. Hassan crossed the finish line .22 seconds ahead of Houlihan.
Houlihan was in seventh place at the 400-meter mark, and was in eighth near the halfway mark. Her time at the 800-meter mark was 2:28.71.
Houlihan's time is the ninth fastest going into Saturday's race. There were seven runners who advanced from the latter heat, and all seven times were faster than Hassan and Houlihan.
Houlihan hasn't competed much since she stepped onto the track in July at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
After spending a brief vacation with family in Okoboji, Houlihan went to high-altitude places such as Park City, Utah, and Mammoth Lakes, California to get ready for this week's races.
The intensity was ramped up by coach Jerry Schumacher, and Houlihan knew she had to ramp her strategy up in order to have a chance to run in Saturday's championship race.
"We really wanted to peak here," Houlihan said. "I feel like we've done a good job of that."
Houlihan feels like she hasn't raced much during her outdoor track and field season, but she is making every opportunity to compete count.
"I had a little injury coming off of indoors, and I was just focusing on buckling down and working hard, trying to get ready," Houlihan said after Wednesday's heat race. "For the last four, six, weeks, we've been at altitude ... it's just been waiting. I'm glad it's finally here."
Webster City's Jenny Simpson had the fastest time on Thursday (4:00.99). Like Houlihan, Simpson had a strong kick.
With 300 meters to go, Simpson was in fifth place but ran those final 300 in 45.47 seconds.