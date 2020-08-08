You have permission to edit this article.
Shelby Houlihan ends season with win in 800-meter race Friday night
RUNNING

Shelby Houlihan ends season with win in 800-meter race Friday night

PORTLAND, Ore. — Shelby Houlihan ended her season on a strong note Friday night. 

Houlihan, a Sioux City East High School graduate, won in the 800-meter women's race during a Nike/Bowerman Track Club intrasquad meet with a time of 2 minutes, 1.08 seconds. 

Houlihan defeated Urbandale native Karissa Schweizer, as she ran it in 2:02.77. 

Houlihan's split in Lap 1 was 57.8 while her second lap was clocked in at 1:03.24. 

Houlihan wished she would have had a better performance. 

"Wanted to run a little faster last night (as you can tell with my first lap split) but just didn't have it," said Houlihan in an Instagram post on Saturday. "This year may not have been what we had expected but when faced with adversity, I'm proud of what this team was still able to accomplish."

Houlihan will get some much needed down time. Friday's race was the last of the season. She and BTC will shut it down for a couple of weeks, then Houlihan and the group will resume normal workout routines in October.

