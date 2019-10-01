With major question marks against all the chief contenders, predicting the outcome of the women’s 1,500-meters with any great level of confidence is a tricky business.
The world No. 1 Sifan Hassan has demonstrated her middle-distance supremacy in 2019 by recording the world’s fastest time (3:55.30) in Monaco en route to the world mile record as well as claiming an emphatic 1,500 victory at the IAAF Diamond League final in Zurich.
But it is not yet known whether the U.S.-based Dutchwoman, who is also entered for the 5,000-meter and 10,000-meter, will compete in the 1,500. She will only make a call on which of the shorter events to contest after her 10,000 final, but the current indications are that she will opt for the 5,000 over the 1,500.
If Hassan does not line up for the 1,500, the event becomes more open, even more so after Genzebe Dibaba, the 2015 world champion, was a late withdrawal due to plantar fasciitis.
Faith Kipyegon could step up to retain her title after taking a year out of the sport in 2018 to give birth to her daughter Alyn. The Kenyan, who is also the Olympic champion, made a triumphant return to the track with a victory at the IAAF Diamond League meeting in Stanford in June but picked up an adductor injury. Her only other competitive race this year came at the Kenyan Trials earlier this month, where the ever-smiling Kenyan claimed an important victory.
Great Britain’s European champion Laura Muir was in form over the first half of the season, highlighted by a 3:56.73 performance for second place in Rome. However, a calf injury put the brakes on the preparation and it is not yet known how that has compromised her shape and fitness.
Germany’s Konstanze Klosterhalfen has enjoyed an outstanding season, setting national outdoor records for the mile, the 3,000-meter and the 5,000-meter. Over 1,500, her highlight came when the 22-year-old clocked 3:59.02 to finish second at the IAAF Diamond League final in Zurich.
Yet as much as the U.S.-based athlete could be a significant threat in the 1,500, she is also entered for the 5,000 and is yet to decide which event to prioritize.
Ethiopia’s Gudaf Tsegay set a personal best of 3:57.40 in Rabat and as a consistent performer on the IAAF Diamond League circuit and it would be wrong to take her out of the medal equation. Her teammate Axumawit Embaye, the 2016 world Indoor silver medallist, is another who has impressed.
The U.S. assault is led by national champion Shelby Houlihan. Last season Houlihan was a major force internationally, running a personal best of 3:57.34, but this year she has opted to only compete domestically, although she remains a genuine threat.
Her compatriot, the evergreen Jenny Simpson, has proved an adept championship specialist, having snared 2011 world gold and silver medals at both the 2013 and 2017 editions and will once again look to feature.
Canada’s Gabriela Debues-Stafford has been one of the standout improvers during a memorable 2019 season. Performing consistently well, her pinnacle display came when setting a national record of 3:59.59 for third at the IAAF Diamond League final in Zurich.
Other names set to feature could Rababe Arafi, who set a Moroccan record of 3:58.84 in Rabat. Other sub-four-minute performers in the field include Winnie Nanyondo of Uganda and Kenyan champion Winny Chebet.