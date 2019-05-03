SIOUX CITY -- It may be too early to deem a game must-win but that's the position the Sioux City Bandits are in as they go into their 7:05 p.m. home game Friday at the Tyson Events Center against Wichita.
The Bandits are 1-3 and are last in the Northern Division in the Champions Indoor Football league. Wichita is right ahead of the Bandits. The Force are 2-4 on the season, Salina is 3-2 and Omaha is 3-1. The Beef's only loss is to Sioux City.
A loss to Wichita could put the Bandits in too deep of a hole since two teams from each division make the playoffs.
"Our goal every year is to win a championship and you can't be losing four of the first five games and have that be the goal," Strohbeen said. "If you look at our last three or four games that we lost, the teams haven't beat us, the Bandits have beaten themselves. If we eliminate those things, we can be a good team. We don't have any more time to waste."
The Bandits are honoring the 2018 NAIA national champion Morningside football team. The Mustangs will be out there for the coin flip. Defensive back Xavier Spann was on that national title team and now plays for the Bandits. He had an interception last week.
"Hopefully we get some Morningside fans out there. We will have some other specials going on," Strohbeen said. "It's a great night to get out there and have some family-friendly fun and hopefully watch the Bandits get a victory. We need all of the support we can get. The team always plays better at home. We need a good crowd on Friday night."
The fans almost watched the Bandits win last Saturday, but a safety in the final six seconds gave Salina the victory. It was the second straight week where the Bandits lost in the final seconds in the game.
Strohbeen said the young group just needs to find a way to win games.
"You take the last 25 seconds of the last two games away and we are 3-1. You have to play a full 60 minutes and we haven't," Strohbeen said. "Finish plays, make less mental mistakes. We have lost the turnover battle in every game except for Omaha. We have to quit giving the ball up."
The Bandits are fifth in the league in points per game (51.5) and yards per game (227.5). Running back Daryl Virgies has given the offense a shot in the arm the last two weeks. He rushed for 90 yards and five touchdowns against Amarillo and he ran for 61 yards and five touchdowns last week.
Virgies is third in the league with 62.3 rushing yards per game and is already tied for the league lead with 11 rushing touchdowns.
"Daryl is the fastest guy in this league," Strohbeen said. "He's electric and every time he touches the ball, he has a chance to go and it's impressive to watch."
Wichita leads the league with only 192.7 yards allowed per game but Strohbeen said the team needs to worry about itself more than anything.
"I think every week we go out and need to play our game," Strohbeen said. "We need to dictate what we do and we need to go out there and execute our playbook. Find the holes in the defense once we see their gameplan and adjust to that. What we haven't done is execute the gameplan."