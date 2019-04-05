SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Bandits are ready to play in the friendly confines of the Tyson Events Center on Saturday when they face the Omaha Beef at 7:05 p.m.
The Bandits are coming off a 65-45 season-opening loss at Salina last week but the Tyson Events Center has been kind to the Bandits. Last season the Bandits went 6-1 at home with the only loss coming against Salina. The Bandits also went 6-1 at the Tyson Events Center two years ago, the only loss coming in the playoffs against the Beef.
Omaha is 1-0 this season after beating the Oklahoma Flying Aces 59-55.
Bandits coach Erv Strohbeen said the team is excited to play its first home game and he knows the Beef will give them all they can handle.
"They are ready to get one in front of the home fans. Omaha brings a lot of yelling and screaming fans and we will have a lot of fans yelling and screaming," Strohbeen said. "Throw the records out in this rivalry and play the game. When we won the 2015 championship, Omaha's only win was against us. It doesn't matter how good the teams are, you still gotta play it.
"These division games are huge and you can't start 0-2 and say you want to be a champion. You have to get off the losing streak now."
The Bandits offense has to perform better than it did in week one against Salina. Sioux City only managed 189 yards in the game and scored 45 points. Still, the Bandits lost by 20 points and 14 of those came on two miscues - a fumble in the end zone and a mistake on a kickoff return that led to a touchdown.
Strohbeen said replacing a good amount of offensive players from last year and a short camp led to too many miscommunications on that side of the ball.
Strohbeen said even with the offensive struggles in last week's game, the contest never got out of hand.
"There's a silver lining in every cloud. We played about as bad as you can play and we were still in the game for the most part. That's at least a little promising," Strohbeen said. "We didn't play very well at all. We had a couple of guys banged up. We had a lot of miscommunications out there. We went out there and you never know how they will react until the lights come on. With a lot of rookies out there, we struggled."
The Bandits ground game, which has been a staple of Strohbeen's offense since he became the head coach, might have struggled the most. Sioux City only had 30 total yards on 16 attempts, a 1.9 yards per carry average.
Strohbeen said the team wasn't physical enough up front.
"We need all seven guys that don't have the ball to get on blocks and we didn't get on the right assignments. That's on us to rep that out this week," Strohbeen. "I think we just got out-physicaled at all positions. We need to be more physical on the line of scrimmage. Move the pile, create a new line of scrimmage."
It wasn't just the offense that Strohbeen thought played too soft. The Bandits gave up 367 yards of total offense last week including 93 yards on the ground. The Beef rushed for 202 yards last week and Antonio Bray rushed for 99 yards and four touchdowns on 12 carries.
Strohbeen expects to see more fight out of his defense this week.
"The defensive side of the ball, we played too soft. If you write that, that I am hard on them, that's right. They didn't attack on tackles," Strohbeen said. "It's like when you wake up and flick on the lights, you figure out what you are seeing. That's how we looked all night. I expect more of them, the defensive and offensive coaches expect more of them."
Even with the improvements, the Bandits had to make this week, he expects it to be a well-played game on Saturday.
"Get on out there to the Tyson Events Center because it doesn't matter who is better and we look forward to the game," Strohbeen said.