ENID, Oklahoma -- The Sioux City Bandits got off to the right start against Oklahoma on Saturday when linebacker Zac Schleuger recovered a fumbled and returned it 49 yards for a touchdown.
The Bandits took a 7-0 lead but that was the main highlight from the first half as Sioux City was in a 12-point hole at halftime to winless Oklahoma.
After coach Erv Strohbeen's talk at halftime, the Bandits were a much different team. Sioux City held Oklahoma to only 20 points in the second half and the Bandits came back for a 61-54 victory.
The win evens Sioux City's record at 3-3, putting the Bandits right behind Salina, which is 4-3 after a loss to Amarillo on Saturday.
"It was a tale of two halves. The team did not play well in the first half. We made a lot of mental mistakes and they kept the ball away from us," Strohbeen said. "We played better in the second half and I am glad about that. I'm glad the guys came out firing in the second half. It's a big game coming up this week. With Salina taking a loss, we are back in the mix."
Strohbeen said the turnaround happened right after halftime. The Bandits scored on their first possession as Todd Macon scored from 1-yard out. Then not only did the Bandits get a stop on defense, Schleuger picked off a pass and returned it 10 yards for a touchdown and all of a sudden Sioux City had a two-point lead.
"I told them at halftime, both sides have to spark each other and we are going to score after halftime, get a stop and score again and that's exactly what happened," Strohbeen said.
But Oklahoma retook the lead and was up 47-43 going into the fourth quarter.
The fourth quarter was when the Bandits defense locked down. After allowing 47 points in the first three quarters, Sioux City held Oklahoma to only seven points in the fourth quarter, which came with 14 seconds left in the game.
Oklahoma executed its gameplan with a good number of quick passes to avoid the Bandits rush. But in the second half and in the fourth quarter, the Bandits pass rush got to Oklahoma. The Bandits caused two safeties in the fourth quarter, one by Ben Pister.
"Oklahoma did a great job with their gameplan to keep the defensive line at bay. Once we got the lead, they had to send it downfield and that's where you saw Ben, Devon Bridges and Randall Blash get in the backfield," Strohbeen said. "That was nice to see. You saw those guys start to take over and the defensive backs did their job as well."
Blash finished with five tackles and one sack, Bridges had four tackles, one sack and two tackles for a loss and Pister had three tackles and one sack.
Kenneth Maxwell had 10 sacks and two pass breakups and Oscar Opera had seven tackles and one pass breakup. Opera had a safety in the first half.
Schleuger was all over the field with 12 tackles, one for a loss, the fumble recovery, an interception, a blocked field goal and two pass breakups.
"What a spark in the second half to bring it back for the touchdown," Strohbeen said. "He was all over the field."
The Bandits rushed for five touchdowns. Todd Macon had 59 yards and two scores and quarterback Dillon Turner had 34 yards rushing and three touchdowns. Macon scored on a 4-yard run to put Sioux City up 50-47 early in the fourth quarter and Turner scored on a 7-yard run for a 57-47 lead.
Greg Conry hit a 30-yard field goal and a 22-yard field goal in the victory.
The Bandits still have plenty to clean up before its game this upcoming Saturday at home at the Tyson Events Center against Amarillo, which is 4-2. Sioux City turned the ball over six times, were outgained 278 to 189, were only 1-of-5 on third down and were called for eight penalties. Oklahoma had the ball for 37 minutes of the 60-minute contest.
"If you take the scores off (the stat sheet) and teams off it and show me the stat line, no way we win that game," Strohbeen said. "But the team found a way to win and those are good character wins when you can fight through that."