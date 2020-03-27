Sioux City Bandits season still on but on hold because of coronavirus

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Bandits already had one exhibition in order to prepare for its upcoming Champions Indoor Football league season.
The Bandits won their tune-up game against the Sioux Empire Crusaders by 23 points on March 8 and head coach Erv Strohbeen thought he had his roster figured out for the team's season-opener against Omaha on Saturday, March 21, at the Tyson Events Center.
But on March 12, those plans were put on hold when the CIF announced the season would be delayed for the next several weeks because of the health concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.
So instead of having his team prepare for Omaha last weekend, Strohbeen, the organization and the players are waiting for what happens next.
"We are in a state of limbo right now," Strohbeen said. "This is kind of a bunch of moving pieces in the world, let alone our whole situation. We are kind of in a holding pattern. It's tough for everybody. My guys were amped up to be against Omaha. We are disappointed but hopefully we get over this stuff and get to play the season.
"We haven't heard a word about canceling the season and that's my hope."
Strohbeen already had his roster cut down to 25 players for a full legal roster after the exhibition game.
But once the season was suspended for the time being, Strohbeen wasn't about to keep all of the players in Sioux City. There were some players from the area but plenty more from Florida, Texas, New York and other spots around the nation.
Strohbreen thought the best idea would be to let the team loose while everything gets sorted out.
"I told the guys to go home, take care of their families. That's the main thing," Strohbeen said. "Some of them have a wife, kids or a mom or dad that rely on them. Some of them had some good jobs back home. Study the playbook cover to back and get in film sessions and everything we do. The mental aspect should be there when they get back."
While it has been a few weeks since the season was suspended, Strohbeen still has a full roster of players.
"All of the guys that went home said they are bought in and willing to come back," Strohbeen said. "They were bummed that the opportunity was being put on hold so they are ready and willing to come back. Nobody has called me and said 'I don't think I going to come back.' I told them if there are any talks of not coming back, I am not going to hold anything against them but I just need to know as soon as possible."
Players could run into work issues if the league pushes back its schedule by a few weeks to get a full season in. But that hasn't been discussed yet, Strohbeen said.
After the Bandits' formerly-scheduled season-opener against Omaha, the team had 11 more games on the schedule with the regular-season finale at Oklahoma on June 19. The Bandits had open dates on April 11 and May 11.
The format of the whole schedule is up in the air now.
"I don't know what is being talked about. All options should be on the table," Strohbeen said. "It wouldn't be ideal but maybe play all the way through with no bye weeks. If somebody asks for a suggestion, cut a couple of games so you don't go into the school season. Coaches, owners, players, we all want to have this opportunity in front of us.
"Just give us a few days notice and we will be ready to go."
The main thing Strohbeen is asking fans in Sioux City, along with any players who are still in the city, to do is to order from local businesses that are still open. Strohbeen was picking up pizza from Westside Pizza for his family last weekend.
"You need to support the sponsors. I hope the fans take care of the sponsors because without them, we don't have a team at all," Strohbeen said. "I worry about them in this economic hardship. We could've sat at home and ate whatever my wife cooks but we want to take care of those people. Same with supporting the sponsors for the Musketeers and the Explorers."
It was already a whirlwind offseason for the Bandits and the CIF. Back in September, talks were leaked that the CIF was going to combine with the National Arena League, an indoor football league consisting of teams mostly on the East Coast.
Both leagues have seven teams, making up a 14-team league. However, talks stalled and the merger was put off for a year. Then the talks fell apart completely and the CIF will remain the CIF.
"I think there were a few of (NAL) teams that weren't on board with the whole situation which is fine with us," Strohbeen said. "Our league is fine and strong. The deal wasn't that we were going to see all of those teams but play an interleague schedule with some crossover. I was open to it. But I am okay without it, too."
The CIF was down to six teams after Albuquerque left but West Texas was added, giving the league seven teams for the potential 2020 season.
"I think we are still a strong, small league. Everyone is on board with each other," Strohbeen said. "All of the coaches get along and all of the owners get along and that's what you need ins this league, business partners that care about the strength of the league and that's what I see in this group of owners and teams."
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.