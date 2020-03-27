Sioux City Bandits season still on but on hold because of coronavirus

Strohbreen thought the best idea would be to let the team loose while everything gets sorted out.

"I told the guys to go home, take care of their families. That's the main thing," Strohbeen said. "Some of them have a wife, kids or a mom or dad that rely on them. Some of them had some good jobs back home. Study the playbook cover to back and get in film sessions and everything we do. The mental aspect should be there when they get back."

While it has been a few weeks since the season was suspended, Strohbeen still has a full roster of players.

"All of the guys that went home said they are bought in and willing to come back," Strohbeen said. "They were bummed that the opportunity was being put on hold so they are ready and willing to come back. Nobody has called me and said 'I don't think I going to come back.' I told them if there are any talks of not coming back, I am not going to hold anything against them but I just need to know as soon as possible."

Players could run into work issues if the league pushes back its schedule by a few weeks to get a full season in. But that hasn't been discussed yet, Strohbeen said.