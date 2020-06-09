Sioux City Bandits see CIF season canceled

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY — Sioux City Bandits owner Bob Scott was the one who held out the longest in the CIF.

Scott kept holding out hope that a CIF season could happen so the Sioux City fans could see another competitive Bandits team on the field.

On Tuesday, the Champions Indoor Football League had to give in as the board of directors announced that the 2020 season has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I just feel bad for the fans, they've been so loyal throughout the years," said Scott, who is also Sioux City's mayor. "That's why we waited and waited. I was one of the holdouts but it didn't happen. They will remain loyal and we will put a product on the field next year that they can be proud of."

Other indoor leagues canceled their seasons weeks ago but the CIF kept altering its plans for a season instead of canceling it outright at first. Scott said there was a "mini-season" in the works but with not enough states fully opened up, it was too difficult for the seven-team league to move forward with a modified season this summer.