Sioux City Bandits see CIF season canceled

SIOUX CITY — Sioux City Bandits owner Bob Scott was the one who held out the longest in the CIF.
Scott kept holding out hope that a CIF season could happen so the Sioux City fans could see another competitive Bandits team on the field.
On Tuesday, the Champions Indoor Football League had to give in as the board of directors announced that the 2020 season has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I just feel bad for the fans, they've been so loyal throughout the years," said Scott, who is also Sioux City's mayor. "That's why we waited and waited. I was one of the holdouts but it didn't happen. They will remain loyal and we will put a product on the field next year that they can be proud of."
Other indoor leagues canceled their seasons weeks ago but the CIF kept altering its plans for a season instead of canceling it outright at first. Scott said there was a "mini-season" in the works but with not enough states fully opened up, it was too difficult for the seven-team league to move forward with a modified season this summer.
"We had dates, had a schedule and we could've played about five games and had all of that ready. But with restrictions in Texas, Omaha, Kansas is pretty open and Oklahoma is halfway opened up," Scott said. "But not having the ability to play the Texas teams and Omaha and (us) were limited, so it wasn't going to work. When you can't play your biggest rival, that makes it tough."
The CIF has two teams from Texas — the Amarillo Venom and the West Texas Warbirds — along with the Oklahoma Flying Aces, the Salina Liberty, the Wichita Force along with the Omaha Beef and the Bandits.
It's been a whirlwind for the CIF since the 2019 season ended. Back in September, talks were leaked that the CIF was going to combine with the National Arena League, an indoor football league with most of its teams on the East Coast. However, talks stalled and the merger was put off for a year.
Then the merger fell apart completely and the CIF moved forward with its seven-team format when West Texas was added in the offseason.
Then the COVID-19 pandemic struck and put the 2020 season on hold before outright canceling it on Tuesday.
While the 2020 season is lost, Scott feels the league will have a strong season in 2021.
"This is the toughest business you can get into. I am not going to make any claims. The owners had calls every week and they all seem very confident they will be back," Scott said. "I am just as comfortable they will be back as they will be every year. A lot of things can change in the next six months but it's a committed group. The team in Salina had a good year selling. They are really trying and I feel bad for them. Same in Wichita and Oklahoma. We have to regroup and get ready for next year."
For the Bandits, the 2020 season was scheduled to be their 20th anniversary. Scott has been with the team since its inception and thought coach Erv Strohbeen put together another quality roster this season.
"Our coaches put together a pretty good team that would've competed," Scott said. "It will cost us a little money, I prepay all of my bills so it depends if those roll to next year or if I eat some of that. We had a lot of sponsors already signed up. ... We've got really loyal sponsors and have been blessed all years with that. I just feel bad all the way around. Nobody would've foreseen this coming."
Now Scott's focus shifts to the 2021 season as he looks forward to another successful season. Strohbeen has put a competitive product out year-in and year-out, usually making deep playoff runs and competing for a title.
Scott has full faith that Strohbeen will put together another good product for the fans in 2021.
"We are going to find out. Our coaches do a great job of recruiting," Scott said. "We are always competitive on the field and that's all the fans can ask for because they've been so loyal. They come on a Saturday night and we are going to put out a product isn't embarrassing for them."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!