Sioux City Bandits win exhibition against Sioux Empire

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Bandits scored 33 points in its exhibition opener on Sunday and went on to beat the Sioux Empire Crusaders 51-28.
The Bandits finished with 389 yards of total offense and held the Empire to only 75 yards. The Bandits defense got eight sacks and the offense didn't turn the ball over. However, Sioux City was called for 15 penalties in the tune-up.
Aaron Aiken had a good showing in his first game under center for the Bandits, passing for 226 yards and four touchdowns, completing 18 of 27 attempts. Ten different receivers caught passes for the Bandits.
The Bandits rushed for 163 yards and averaged 5.6 yards per carry. Ten players had at least one carry for the Bandits.
Defensively, Zac Schleuger and Adam Melson each had three sacks and Devin Groenhagen had two sacks. Armani Whillie had an interception and Jaton Roberts broke up a pass.
The Bandits scored at the 10:09 mark of the first quarter on a one-yard touchdown run by Jeff Mack. The Crusaders scored less than two minutes later but the Bandits scored at the 5:09 mark of the first on a seven-yard run by Mack.
Then in the second quarter, Elijah Brown hauled in a 32-yard scoring strike from Aiken for a 20-6 lead. Shortly after, the Crusaders got their second touchdown of the first half. With 2:10 left in the first, Aiken hit Bret Van Muyden for a 23-yard score and then with four seconds left in the half, Aiken found Brown for the second time, this time on a 10-yard touchdown pass for a 33-12 halftime lead.
The only score in the third quarter came on a 13-yard touchdown reception by Benjamin Brown. The Crusaders cut it to 39-20 right away in the fourth quarter.
But the Bandits had an answer as Kamal Cass scored on a one-yard run. With 26 seconds left, Braden Meints scored on a three-yard run. The Crusader got a score with seven seconds left but the Bandits were well ahead for a 51-28 victory.