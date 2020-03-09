Sioux City Bandits win exhibition against Sioux Empire

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Bandits scored 33 points in its exhibition opener on Sunday and went on to beat the Sioux Empire Crusaders 51-28.

The Bandits finished with 389 yards of total offense and held the Empire to only 75 yards. The Bandits defense got eight sacks and the offense didn't turn the ball over. However, Sioux City was called for 15 penalties in the tune-up.

Aaron Aiken had a good showing in his first game under center for the Bandits, passing for 226 yards and four touchdowns, completing 18 of 27 attempts. Ten different receivers caught passes for the Bandits.

The Bandits rushed for 163 yards and averaged 5.6 yards per carry. Ten players had at least one carry for the Bandits.

Defensively, Zac Schleuger and Adam Melson each had three sacks and Devin Groenhagen had two sacks. Armani Whillie had an interception and Jaton Roberts broke up a pass.

The Bandits scored at the 10:09 mark of the first quarter on a one-yard touchdown run by Jeff Mack. The Crusaders scored less than two minutes later but the Bandits scored at the 5:09 mark of the first on a seven-yard run by Mack.