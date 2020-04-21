Sioux City Explorers, American Association season postponed

Ryan echoed the same sentiment.

The Explorers will not open Lewis & Clark Park and the American Association will start the season until they feel it is safe to play again and will follow local and national safety recommendations.

"They will not re-open the doors and risk the safety of the fans, the employees and the players," Ryan said. "As you, the fans, come to the game, we are not going to put you guys in any sort of jeopardy, the league is not going to put you in any sort of jeopardy. ... The league is taking in every bit of information that it can and has been in contact with other leagues and what their timeframes look like.

"When the games are played again, we will abide by every rule, every law we have to follow so you can feel safe. ... When you come back to the park, we will make sure you are in a safe environment to enjoy Sioux City baseball games."

Ryan added that the American Association isn't looking to play games without fans.

With the season going from 100 games to 80, it affects season ticket holders who purchased a full-season package. According to Ryan, the 20 games lost in the 2020 season-ticket package will carry over to the 2021 season. It also affects anyone who bought single-game tickets this season.