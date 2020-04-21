Sioux City Explorers, American Association season postponed

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Explorers don't know when its season is going to begin.
What the Explorers do know, along with the other 11 teams in the American Association, is that the season won't start as planned on May 19.
On Tuesday, the Board of Directors of the American Association announced the postponement of the 2020 regular season because of the coronavirus pandemic. The American Association is aiming for the season to start in early July but an exact date was not formally announced.
The league does intend to have an 80-game regular season, which is normally 100 games, with it to run from July to September.
"We don't know a specific date yet. What we do know is it will not be May 19. It's disappointing but that's the world we live in," Explorers Director of Media Relations Connor Ryan said during a Facebook Live session on Tuesday. "Obviously, the fact that I don't know when the season will start means we don't have a schedule for the 2020 season. I can't tell you who we are playing, what the format will look like. ... We will announce that when the time comes."
The Explorers were originally scheduled to start the season at Kansas City on May 19 but now the start date is to be determined.
"The American Association looks forward to the day when we can safely re-open our stadiums to our fans and provide entertainment and social interaction," American Association Commissioner Joshua Schaub said in a press release. "However, we will not jeopardize the safety of our fans, staff, players, umpires or vendors and will abide by all national and local restrictions when determining if we can open in early July."
Ryan echoed the same sentiment.
The Explorers will not open Lewis & Clark Park and the American Association will start the season until they feel it is safe to play again and will follow local and national safety recommendations.
"They will not re-open the doors and risk the safety of the fans, the employees and the players," Ryan said. "As you, the fans, come to the game, we are not going to put you guys in any sort of jeopardy, the league is not going to put you in any sort of jeopardy. ... The league is taking in every bit of information that it can and has been in contact with other leagues and what their timeframes look like.
"When the games are played again, we will abide by every rule, every law we have to follow so you can feel safe. ... When you come back to the park, we will make sure you are in a safe environment to enjoy Sioux City baseball games."
Ryan added that the American Association isn't looking to play games without fans.
With the season going from 100 games to 80, it affects season ticket holders who purchased a full-season package. According to Ryan, the 20 games lost in the 2020 season-ticket package will carry over to the 2021 season. It also affects anyone who bought single-game tickets this season.
"We are still in the office and we will work with you. Send me an email, give the office a call," Ryan said. "We are willing to help you out here. We understand it is a tough situation for everyone and we aren't going to be sticklers. We want to make sure you are satisfied with your tickets."
The X's number is 712-277-9467.
Ryan said the field is ready to go and Director of Baseball and Stadium Operations Boyd Pitkin has been maintaining the field.
The Explorers usually have games scheduled at Lewis and Clark Park during the Fourth of July and the team would put on a fireworks show for Independence Day. Last season's Independence Day game went 13 innings with people waiting around for the fireworks.
Sioux City was originally slated to host the Milwaukee Milkmen on July 3-5 and one of those games would feature the Independence Day fireworks. While the American Association is hoping to start the season in early July, it is unknown if games will start by Independence Day or if play begins, if the Explorers will even have a home game on July 4.
"I've said it before in the last two years, it's the best fireworks show in town," Ryan said. "I learned last year that people go to the mall parking lot to watch the fireworks. People want to know about it and I am not sure what is going on with (the fireworks) right now."
The Explorers still have some holes to fill. This is about the time that X's manager Steve Montgomery is working to finalize his roster.
The Explorers have 22 players signed to a contract for the 2020 season. Fifteen of those players are pitchers and the X's only have one infielder signed so far. Because MLB teams have suspended the season, that has stopped the flow of players who have been released to the Independent Leagues.
"Any players that are signed, they are all our players. They are still under contract with us. The team we built right now is still our team as of today," Ryan said. "Nobody is in a real rush to get signed or to sign anywhere. They would rather see everything play out. ... For no transactions to be happening, that's telling. It's been a struggle for (Montgomery) and other teams around the league to sign players."
Sioux City is coming off a trip to the American Association championship series and finished as the runner-up to St. Paul. The X's were 57-43. Since 2015, the Explorers have had four winning seasons under Montgomery and has made two trips to the American Association championship series.
