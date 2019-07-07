SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - After some quiet games with the bats and facing a sweep of their I-29 rivals, the Sioux City Explorers bats woke up at the right time, taking down the Sioux Falls Canaries 10-5 on Sunday to avoid being swept over the weekend.
Nate Samson led the charge for Sioux City, going 3-for-5 with three runs scored and three RBIs to lead the Explorers offensively. None of his three hits were bigger than his three-run homer in the seventh with the X’s trailing 5-4 to the Birds to give Sioux City a lead they didn't relinquish, 7-5. His home run was his fifth of the season.
Samson was not alone in the offensive barrage. Both Dylan Kelly and Michael Lang collected three hits in the game as well as the X’s went on to pound out 15 on the day. Six Explorers went on to have multi-hit days.
In a back and forth game, the X’s took a 2-0 lead in the first thanks to a Jose Sermo two-run single. But Sioux Falls answered back in the bottom half of the inning with two runs of their own. Eric Karch walked the first four batters of the game, which walked in a run. A sacrifice fly to right tied the game at 2-2.
Sioux Falls took a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the second after a leadoff double from Josh Rehwaldt. He scored on a sac fly from Jordan Ebert. But the X’s answered with Samson scoring on a throwing error in the top of the third by the shortstop Andrew Ely to tie the game 3-3.
Sioux Falls opened up a two-run lead with runs in the third and fourth innings. Alay Lago went the opposite way for a solo home run in the third to go up 4-3 and another leadoff double in the fifth, this time by Graham Low, allowed for Ebert to collect another RBI on a base hit to make it 5-3 Birds.
Kyle Wren led off the fifth with a home run for Sioux City to make it 5-4 Canaries, which is how the score stayed until Samson’s seventh-inning blast.
The X’s bullpen was stout yet again as Ryan Flores and Nathan Gercken both tossed two scoreless innings to keep the Canaries lineup at bay. Matt Pobereyko threw a perfect ninth inning to ensure the final five innings were a shut out for the X’s pen.
Sioux City tacked on some insurance runs in the ninth on five hits with RBI singles from Michael Lang, Sermo and Adam Sasser.
With the win, Sioux City got back to .500 at 24-24 and will enjoy an off day on Monday before continuing their nine game, 10-day road trip in Fargo when they play the RedHawks for a three game series beginning on Tuesday at 7:02 pm.