MILWAUKEE, Wis. -- Carlos Sierra pitched five shutout innings and three relievers combined to pitch the final four shutout innings as the Sioux City Explorers won the rubber-game of the series against Milwaukee 5-0 on Sunday.
Sierra walked two, struck out four and allowed two hits in his five innings. Nate Gercken pitched the next two innings, Ryan Flores pitched one inning and All-Star Matt Pobereyko pitched the final inning of the shutout.
The Explorers won the final two games of the series to claim the series win. Sioux City evens its record at 27-27 with the two wins and are 2.5 games behind Cleburne for the division lead.
Dexture McCall led the X's offense. He went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs. Sebastian Zawada also homered for the Explorers.
The series against Milwaukee ended a 10-game road trip for the Explorers, which included trips to Sioux Falls and Fargo.
The Explorers return home on Monday for a three-game series against the Chicago Dogs. Monday's first pitch is at 7:12 p.m. The series begins a four-game home-stand for the Explorers, who have a four-game home stand against the Sioux Falls Canaries starting on Friday, July 19.
One of the days is a doubleheader that includes the completion of a suspended game from earlier this season with Sioux Falls.
Then there will be a two-day break on July 22-23 for the All-Star break and then the Explorers have six games at home - three against Gary from July 24-26 and three against Texas from July 26-29.
Saturday's game
Eric Karch (1-4) earned his first win as a starting pitcher for the Explorers by going the distance and allowing just a single run on six hits, striking out three and walking only one batter. He complete four perfect innings in the ballgame and had a stretch where he retired eight in a row and finished the game mowing down the last seven batters he faced. It was the first complete game of his professional career.
Sioux City’s offense provided him all the run support he could have asked for in the game. Five Explorers had multi-hit games. Nate Samson led the way with three runs scored. Jose Sermo had three RBI’s and Drew Stankiewicz continued his torrid stretch of offensive production with a 3-for-4 game with two RBIs, a run scored, two stolen bases, two walks and reached base all six times that he came to the plate.
Sioux City set the tone early with a three-run first inning when the first five men reaching base. Sermo began the scoring with a bases-loaded walk. Stankiewicz began his big night with an RBI single and McCall finished the scoring with a sacrifice fly to right field, making it 3-0 Sioux City.
The X’s expanded their lead to 4-0 in the fifth as Samson scored from third on a ground ball that McCall was able to beat out at first.
Milwaukee scored in the sixth. Mauel Boscan doubled to lead off the inning and he tagged on two consecutive fly balls to get the team's lone run, making it 4-1.
Sioux City’s offense then scored three times in the seventh when Sebastian Zawada doubled down the left field line, scoring two runs. Dylan Kelly added a sacrifice fly to left to make it 7-1 Sioux City.
A Sermo home run in the eighth pushed the lead to 8-1 X’s. And in the ninth, it was a two-out rally that brought home another four runs as the X’s went on a hit parade. Samson, Sermo, Stankiewicz and McCall collected four straight singles and RBIs to put the X’s up 12-1.