SIOUX CITY – One step at a time. That’s the way Steve Montgomery and his Sioux City Explorers expect to climb out of the early hole they’ve dug themselves in the 2019 American Association baseball season.
Tuesday night at Lewis and Clark Park the X’s took that first step, snapping a four-game losing streak with a 5-0 victory over the Texas AirHogs in the first game of a three-game series.
The Explorers, whose 2-8 record coming into the night marked the worst 10-game start in franchise history, parlayed strong pitching with much-improved hitting. However, the visiting AirHogs were 2-8 and tied with Sioux City for the league’s worst record before suffering their seventh loss in their last eight games.
Former major leaguer Jason Garcia, whose three starts have now produced all three wins for the X’s, combined with relievers Nathan Gercken and Matt Pobereyko on a nifty two-hit shutout and 15 strikeouts.
Garcia pitched the first seven innings and fanned 10 batters while Gercken and Pobereyko, who’ve yet to give up a run this season, worked an inning apiece to finish it up.
Kyle Wren, a five-year Triple-A ballplayer, was one of four Explorers with two hits, playing in his second game for Montgomery since joining the team on Sunday in St. Paul.
Nate Samson, Jose Sermo and Dexture McCall also enjoyed two-hit performances as the hosts totaled 11 hits for the night.
“We have to pitch and play defense and get timely hitting, that’s the name of the game and that’s what we did tonight,’’ said Montgomery. “To get better, you’ve gotta take one step forward. And little by little you’ve got to dig yourself out of what you put yourself in. We’ve got to find a way to get back to .500.’’
Garcia, a former reliever with the Baltimore Orioles, faced 24 batters in seven innings, three over the minimum, and he struck out five of the last six men he faced.
“I figured just go right at ‘em,’’ said the 25-year-old righthander, a native of the Bronx who played his high school baseball in Florida. “It seems to be working out.
“This was a big win for us. I know pitching we’ve had some tough luck. I’ve never seen anything like it in 10 years. We’re off to a slow start, but by all means I don’t think anyone’s really stressing right now.’’
The Explorers had at least one hit in each of the first seven innings, but they also left nine runners stranded during that stretch.
Newly acquired Kyle Wren led off the bottom of the first with an eight-pitch walk and Michael Lang bunted him to second base to set up Nate Samson’s RBI single through the right side.
The X’s added another run in the second inning after Dexture McCall drew a leadoff walk and Nelson Ward followed with a base hit. Luke Bonfield bunted the runners to second and third, setting up Wren’s run-scoring line single.
Garcia, who squeezed out a nifty 2-0 win last Wednesday in Gary, had to protect another 2-0 advantage through the sixth inning. Then, after he’d finished his outing, his teammates came up with two insurance runs in the bottom of the seventh.
Wren started that rally with a leadoff bunt single and speedy rookie Daytona Bryden came in to pinch run. One out later, slugger Jose Sermo, still looking for his first homer after belting 22 in his MVP season last year, lofted a fly ball that was inches from clearing the right-field wall, dropping in for a run-scoring double.
Dean Green’s pop-up down the left-field line fell in for an RBI single that made it a 4-0 contest and Sioux City added an unearned run in the eighth frame for the 5-0 margin.