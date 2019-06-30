LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Sioux City Explorers attempted to finish the sweep of Lincoln on Sunday but for the second time this season, former major leaguer Nick Tepesch silenced the X's offense.
While both teams had seven hits, Tepesch kept the Explorers off the scoreboard. Lincoln scored two runs in the second inning and added an insurance run in the fifth for a 3-0 victory.
The loss tied the Explorers (22-20) with Cleburne for the South Division lead. Cleburne has won its last six games to climb into a tie with the Explorers. Lincoln is 20-22 on the season and is two games back after Sunday's win.
Lincoln took the lead in the second inning when Tyler Moore doubled to bring in two runs. Then in the fifth inning, Ivan Marin scored on a fielder's choice for a 3-0 lead.
Max Duval got the loss after going 4 1/3 innings. He gave up three runs, two earned, on four hits and walked two. He struck out eight batters. The Explorers bullpen allowed only three hits the rest of the way.
The Explorers almost got the first score of the game in the first inning. With two outs, Jose Sermo doubled and Nate Samson attempted to score but was thrown out at home to end the inning.
Samson doubled with one out in the seventh but a strikeout and a groundout ended the threat.
Tepesch struck out six and pitched all nine innings, only walking two.