SIOUX CITY – Backs to the wall Thursday night, the Sioux City Explorers answered the bell.
Clutch hitting and a whopping 11 walks supported a tremendous outing for pitcher Eric Karch as the X’s rolled 11-0 and squared their best-of-five semifinal series at a game apiece with the Kansas City T-Bones.
“That’s one of the top two starts I’ve ever seen in a pressure situation,’’ said Sioux City Manager Steve Montgomery, who has guided the Explorers to four playoff berths in the last five seasons. “You’re in a must-win game and for him to be able to go out there and do that, the volume and the magnitude of that game, it’s an unbelievable effort.’’
One night after a seven-run third inning helped the T-Bones open the best-of-five series with a 12-8 win, Karch limited Kansas City’s defending league champs to four singles in eight innings, striking out five and walking only one.
“My slider was working tonight,’’ said Karch, who has blossomed into a quality starter after serving in the closer role last season. “It’s the first time I’m doing it (starting) and I feel like I’m just getting better as I go.’’
Meanwhile, Sioux City leadoff man Kyle Wren drove in five runs with a three-run double and a two-run triple after a regular season in which he led the league in stolen bases and triples.
Wren walked to open the bottom of the first and moved to third on a one-out single by Nate Samson. Jeremy Hazelbaker’s bouncer to the right side chased home the game’s first run.
Hazelbaker made it a 2-0 lead, belting a two-out home run to right field in the third inning.
The Explorers blew the game open in the fifth, though, collecting five runs on three hits and three walks.
Samson started it with a leadoff single and Jose Sermo’s one-out double started the breakout rally. One out later, reliever Evan Korson issued three consecutive walks, forcing home a run. Then it was Wren delivering a two-out double down the left-field line earned him three runs batted in, sending the Explorers in front 7-0.
Dexture McCall’s leadoff single and a two-out walk to Adam Sasser preceded a two-run triple by Wren in the seventh inning and the Explorers hiked their cushion to 11-0 with two more runs in the eighth on three hits and a hit batsman.
Karch’s best outing in 21 starts saw him allow just four hits in eight shutout innings before Ryan Flores worked around two one-out singles in the ninth by getting a game-ending double play grounder.
“It’s a full team effort,’’ said Karch, a Fresno, Calif., native and former closer at Pepperdine University. “Dylan (Kelly, the X’s third-year catcher) works his tail off back there. We’re on the same page. The guys play great defense, as well, and we had some timely hitting tonight. We needed that and we stuck it to ‘em. We’ll go to their place and try to do it again.”
Wren, Hazelbaker and Nate Samson each had two hits as the Explorers totaled 10 for the contest. After a travel day on Friday, the rematch from last year’s semifinals resumes Saturday at Community America Ballpark, where the remainder of the series unfolds.
Jose Mesa, Jr., namesake of a 21-year major league closer, took the loss for the T-Bones, lasting just four innings while surrendering three runs on four hits and six walks.
“The whole key to this series is how the bottom of this lineup is going to produce,’’ said Montgomery. “Whether it’s walks, whether it’s a bunt, whether it’s taking an extra base. Tonight, they had six walks and two hits and it rolls it up to the top (of the batting order).’’