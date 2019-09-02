KANSAS CITY -- For the second straight game, the Sioux City Explorers built a big lead on Kansas City in an attempt to qualify for the American Association playoffs.
This time the Explorers held onto the lead.
The X's had a 7-0 lead going into the bottom of the fourth inning. Kansas City tried to come back but the Explorers scored a couple more insurance runs and held off the T-Bones just enough for a 9-5 victory.
The win in the regular-season finale clinched the final spot in the American Association for the Explorers, who have qualified for the postseason in four of the past five seasons.
The Explorers will open the postseason on home on Wednesday and Thursday against Kansas City in the South Division Championship Series, which is a best two-out-of-three series.
While the Explorers offense came through with nine runs on Monday, pitcher Paul Tago kept Kansas City in check long enough to prevent a comeback. Tago went all nine innings, throwing 127 pitches. Tago struck out 11 batters and walked only one. He did allow 11 hits but minimized the damage as best as he could with five runs as Kansas City left seven on base.
The X's took the lead in the first inning when Drew Stankiewicz drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring Kyle Wren. In the second inning, Dylan Kelly scored on a wild pitch. In the third inning, Sioux City went up 4-0 on back-to-back home runs by Jeremy Hazelbacker and Dexture McCall. Then in the fourth, Kelly drew a bases loaded walk to score Jose Sermo and Sebastian Zawada followed with a single to score Hazelbaker and McCall for a 7-0 lead.
Kansas City cut into the lead in the fourth with two runs but the X's got the two runs back in the eight when Zawada drove in Hazelbaker with a single and and McCall scored on Adam Sasser's sacrifice fly.
Kansas City scored a run in the bottom of the eighth and two in the ninth but Sioux City held on for the 9-5 win to advance to the postseason.