SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Explorers said their goodbyes to the home crowd Monday night at Lewis and Clark Park, but manager Steve Montgomery’s team believes strongly they will be back when the American Association playoffs begin next week.
Eric Karch turned in the strongest of his team-leading 19 starts and was backed by a pair of four-run rallies as the Explorers won for the seventh time in eight games, topping the Kansas City T-Bones 8-2 to finish their home schedule with a 33-17 record.
The win snapped a tie for second place in the South Division standings, putting Sioux City a game up on Kansas City for the South’s second postseason nod. The Explorers, improved to 53-40, still just 1½ games behind first-place Cleburne, while Kansas City slipped to 53-41.
Now comes a seven-game road trip to finish things off as the X’s seek to reach the playoffs for the fourth time in five years.
“Karch was phenomenal tonight,’’ said Montgomery. “It was probably his best start of the year. He wants to get through the sixth and you know what? That guy gave us seven tonight in one of the most important games of the year.’’
Third-year X’s catcher Dylan Kelly led an 11-hit attack with three hits in his first three at-bats, starting it off with his third home run of the year on a drive to right field. It was the season’s first homer at Lewis and Clark for Kelly, who went deep June 4 in Winnipeg and July 5 in Sioux Falls.
“I’ve been working hard and it was so good to see my first one get out of here,’’ said Kelly, a former University of Missouri standout. “We hit the pitches in the zone and we didn’t swing at any bad pitches.’’
Kelly, who has grown into one of the league’s top defensive catchers, as well, had high praise for Karch, who was the Sioux City closer last season.
“It was just super clean and that ball was coming in super hard,’’ said Kelly. “He was throwing everything he had (fastball, slider, change-up) for strikes and that’s tough for hitters to lock in. It was a pleasure working with him.’’
The Explorers, now 6-3 against the T-Bones this year, face the defending league champs in the final four games on the schedule in a series that runs from Friday through next Monday. First, though, they’ll play a three-game series in Sioux Falls, their I-29 rival.
Kansas City drew first blood in this one when Ramsey Romano followed Omar Carrizales’ one-out single with a double down the left-field line in the top of the third inning.
The Explorers, though, took control of the game with four runs in the bottom of the third, putting four hits together with three walks by T-Bones starter former second-round draft pick Akeem Bostick.
Bostick had won his two previous starts and allowed just a single run since joining Kansas City two less than two weeks ago. He had looked solid, too, striking out four batters in the first two innings.
That changed, though, when Kelly sent a one-out pitch over the right-field wall for his third home run of the season. Bostick, released in early August by Houston’s Class AAA Round Rock, Texas, affiliate, surrendered Kyle Wren’s single through the right side and then issued two free passes to load the bases.
Two batters later, a two-out walk to Jose Sermo forced home a run. Then it was Dexture McCall coming through in the clutch, launching a two-out double over the head of Carrizales, the centerfielder.
The X’s gave the guests one run back in the fourth after Stewart Ijames led off with a double and Chris Colabello was hit by a pitch. Casey Gillaspie followed with a lazy fly ball, but it was lost in the lights by leftfielder Sebastian Zawada, dropping in for an RBI single.
Karch left the other two runners on base, getting a line-out and two groundouts.
Then, in the fifth, the Explorers put up another four-run inning. Jeremy Hazelbaker’s leadoff single was the end of the night for Bostick, giving way to Jose Mesa, Jr., namesake of a 19-year major league closer.
Mesa retired two of the first four batters he faced, but he issued a walk to Sermo and an RBI single by Adam Sasser, breaking out of a 3-for-38 skid after 11-plus games. With two outs on the board, Kelly, Wren and Drew Stankiewicz put together three consecutive one-out single to make it an 8-2 lead.
Jose Velez, Jr., and rookie Joe Riley finished things off for Karch with a scoreless inning apiece as Velez chiseled his ERA to 1.48 while Riley, fresh out of Lewis-Clark State in Lewiston, Idaho, turned in the second 1-2-3 inning since joining the Explorers on Saturday.