SIOUX CITY – This was only Game 23 and the 77 that remain offer plenty of opportunities for the Sioux City Explorers to get back to where they’ve been for quite a few years.
That would be winning, of course.
However, the X’s, whose last four seasons have yielded a league-best 246-154 record, will almost certainly need some major changes to reverse what has been a very dismal 8-15 start.
Sunday evening at Lewis and Clark Park, Manager Steve Montgomery’s team laid their cards on the table, demonstrating their fundamental flaws in a 9-2 shellacking at the hands of the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks.
Offense? Facing a pitcher with a 5.30 ERA in four previous starts, the Explorers mustered only two hits and no runs in five innings against lefthander Tyler Pike.
Toss in four innings against the RedHawks’ bullpen and this was the 14th time in their 23 starts they have failed to score more than three runs. And with only 86 runs on the season, this Sioux City club is next-to-last in the American Association after leading the league in nearly everything a year ago.
Pitching? The league leaders of last season have enjoyed quite a few impressive performances. Nonetheless, this definitely wasn’t one of them as starter Max Duval, falling to 1-4, surrendered six runs on 12 hits in 5 2/3 innings. That hiked Duval’s season totals to 47 hits in 31 1/3 frames.
“I’m at a loss for words,’’ said Montgomery. “They’re the same players (most of the everyday lineup) that won last year (league-best 71-29, nine wins more than any league rival).’’
Fargo-Moorhead, showing off the explosive lineup that leads the league in runs scored, riddled Duval for six runs in the middle three innings.
Chris Jacobs and T.J. Bennett led off the Fargo fourth with base hits and both eventually came around to score on a double by Correlle Prime and an infield grounder.
Hiking the lead to 3-0 was former Explorer Tim Colwell, a North Dakota State product whose fly ball rode a strong northwest wind over the right-field wall with one out in the fifth inning.
Breaking it open, though, was a three-run sixth that started with a solo homer by T.J. Bennett, the son of first-year Fargo manager Jim Bennett.
Leobaldo Pina followed with a double and then Prime rapped a single before Brian Olson plated the inning’s second run on a sacrifice fly. Finishing off Duval was Brennan Metzger, whose two-out double to right-center made it a 6-0 blowout for a team improving to 13-10.
The Hawks did the rest of their damage in the top of the ninth, scoring three times after lefthander Max Schuh failed to retire any of three batters he faced. Schuh, a recent addition, walked two, uncorked two wild pitches and serving up Colwell’s third hit of the game, a double.
After collecting just two hits in the first six innings, the Explorers got three more from their first four batters in the seventh, plating both of their runs. Nate Samson stroked a leadoff single and moved to third in Dexture McCall’s double. Drew Stankiewicz picked up an RBI with a ground ball to the first baseman and then Luke Bonfield’s infield single drove in the second run.
The seven-game homestand continues through Thursday with the first of four games against the Lincoln Saltdogs slated for 7:12 p.m. Monday.
“I can’t be patient,’’ said Montgomery. “We’re going to have a coaches meeting here in about five minutes, figure out what the problem is and try to fix it.
“The thing is, we’ve had such a horrible start and still we’re (just) five-and-a-half games out (of first place in the South Division) with the first-place team coming in here for four games. What if we do something special? I mean, c’mon, let’s get something going.’’