CLEBURNE, Texas - The Sioux City Explorers fell in a close one to the Cleburne Railroaders 7-5 in the second game of the three-game set on Friday, securing the series win for Cleburne.
With the loss and the Kansas City T-Bones sweeping a doubleheader from the Texas Airhogs, the X’s have seen their wild card lead dwindle to just a half a game and have fallen two and a half games back of the division lead.
Sioux City got off to a fast start as Jeremy Hazelbaker went the opposite way for his second homer of the season with a man aboard to make it 2-0 Sioux City. But Cleburne answered in the bottom half of the inning as a walk was followed by a double from Chase Simpson to put runners in scoring position. It was a blooper down the right field line by Zach Nehrir that ended up as a double and scored a pair to tie the game 2-2 in the first.
In the third, Cleburne got a man on with a leadoff walk. Angel Reyes hit a ground ball to third for a potential a double-play but Jose Sermo bobbled the grounder and tried to make up with a throw to first to salvage an out. But the throw was high, allowing for runners at second and third with no one out. John Nester plated both of them with a double to put Cleburne up 4-2.
Both teams traded a run in the sixth inning. Hazelbaker reached on a fielder's choice and Sermo then hit a ground ball to second for a potential double-play but Railroaders second baseman Ryan Brett attempted to pitch the ball to second but tossed it over Daniel Robertson's head, allowing runners to go to second and third with one out. A Drew Stankiewicz ground out made it a 4-3 game.
Cleburne got one back in the bottom half of the inning without a hit. Zach Nehrir was hit by a pitch to leadoff the inning and immediately stole second. An out later, Logan Trowbridge hit a grounder to third. Sermo fielded it and caught Nehrir too far off of second and the throw went to Stankiewicz, who had Nehrir in a run down. Stankiewicz attempted to chase Nehrir down and dove to tag him but it was ruled that he missed the tag, putting runners at the corners with one out. A sacrifice fly from K.C. Huth scored Nehrir to give Cleburne a 5-3 lead.
Jesus Sanchez (9-3) earned the win for Cleburne as he went six innings, allowing three runs on four hits with one walk and four strikeouts as he made his third start of the season against the Explorers.
Eric Karch (4-5), also making his third start against Cleburne, took the loss for Sioux City as he managed to go 5 1/3 innings, allowing five runs, three earned on four hits (all doubles), with three walks and four punch outs.
The Explorers drew three walks to load the bases in the seventh but didn't push a run across. On the night, the X’s went 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position.
In the eighth, Ryan Flores took over for the X’s but allowed a pair of runs that ended up being huge for Cleburne. A pair of walks put men aboard for Cleburne and an error on a relay throw for an attempted inning-ending double play brought home one. A Robertson single to left brought home the second to make it 7-3 Cleburne going into the ninth.
The X’s showed some life in the ninth. Sebastian Zawada doubled to leadoff the inning and Kyle Wren scored him with a single to left, making it 7-4. Nate Samson then hit a ground ball to third that Simpson could not handle. Hazelbaker then walked to bring up bases loaded with one out. Sermo grounded out to first, allowing a run to score to make it 7-5 and put the tying runs into scoring position. But Stankiewicz flied out to center to end the ball game.