KANSAS CITY -- In extra innings on a walk-off hit by Stewart Ijames, Kansas City took the division lead by virtue of a 3-2 win over Sioux City on Saturday.
The Explorers struck out a season-high 17 times and the first eight batters in the game struck out.
Akeem Bostick, the starting pitcher for Kansas City, only lasted 2 1/3 innings, striking out every batter he faced before leaving with an apparent injury.
Kansas City began the scoring in the game with three straight one-out singles in the fourth with Casey Gillaspie picking up the RBI to put the T-Bones up 1-0.
Sioux City scored their two lone runs of the game in the fifth as the X’s used a walk and a base hit to put runners at the corners with one out. Kyle Wren, who collected two of the X’s four hits in the game, doubled to score Sebastian Zawada from third. A Drew Stankiewicz groundout scored Dylan Kelly, who reached base three times.
Between Kelly and Wren, those two they combined to go 3-6 with an RBI, a run and three walks. The rest of the X’s lineup went a combined 1-27 in the game with the lone hit being a bunt single by Adam Sasser.
Kansas City tied the game in the fifth using, once again, a trio of singles to do it. This time Dylan Tice drove home the tying run to make it a 2-2 game.
Eric Karch got the start for the Explorers and took a no-decision as he tossed five innings allowing two runs on eight hits, with one strikeout and no walks.
Tyler Fallwell relieved Karch and tossed three perfect innings for the X’s, striking out three.
The Explorers had chances in the eighth and ninth to score, getting a base runner to third with two outs twice but could not find the hit they needed.
Which left the door open for Kansas City in the 10th to win it. Jose Velez was in his second inning of work after tossing a scoreless ninth and he hit Tice with a pitch with two outs. Tice stole second and score on Ijames' single that walked it off for Kansas City.
Kansas City took the division lead with the win on Saturday and Sioux City fell into a tie with Cleburne for the wild-card spot with two games to go in the season.