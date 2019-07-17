SIOUX CITY – It’s too soon to plan the funeral, but if the Sioux City Explorers don’t make this year’s American Association baseball playoffs, the first potentially fatal bullet was fired Wednesday night at Lewis and Clark Park.
Leading 6-1 when starting pitcher Pete Tago exited after six innings, the Explorers saw a potentially significant victory go down the drain in a shockingly disappointing 9-6, 10-inning loss to the Chicago Dogs.
Bullpen closer Matt Pobereyko blew a 6-2 lead, surrendering a two-out, three-run homer that capped off a four-run, game-tying ninth for the team from Rosemont, Ill.
Then, in the top of the 10th, the Dogs made that count, scoring three times off Pobereyko and Nathan Gercken with a helping hand from the X’s first error in seven games.
The horrifying collapse was such an intense blow for the hosts that relief pitcher Ryan Flores and then Manager Steve Montgomery were both ejected before the bottom of the 10th after unloading on home plate umpire Jordan Sandburg.
What looked like it would be the fourth win in five games for Sioux City turned into the 11th win in the last 12 contests for Manager Butch Hobson’s Chicago team, third best in the league with a 33-23 record.
Montgomery pulled no punches in his summation of the evening.
“The umpire can’t change the (strike zone) in the ninth inning,’’ he said. “Me getting dumped in the 10th inning, I heard the most unprofessional thing I’ve ever heard said to a player in my life. That’s what set me off. We’re held accountable for our actions on the field, we get fined. I want to know what happens to (Sandburg) with what he said to my player.’’
According to Montgomery, Sandburg told Flores, “I’m here by choice, you’re not.’’
“What are you insinuating?’’ said Montgomery. “That he’s not good enough to move on?”
The stunning turnaround, which sent the Explorers to 27-29, laid to waste an outstanding performance by Tago, making just his second appearance for Sioux City and his Lewis and Clark Park debut.
A former first-round draft pick, Tago allowed just three hits in six innings, getting what seemed like plenty of support with three-run rallies by the X’s in both the third and fifth innings.
Pobereyko, absorbing his third blown save, failed to retire the first three batters in the ninth, giving up two base hits and a walk to load the bases. A strikeout and a sacrifice fly let one run score, but it was still a 6-3 advantage when David Olmedo-Barrera sent the first pitch he saw sailing over the left-field wall to tie the game at 6-6.
Pobereyko returned in the 10th and walked Trey Vavra on four straight pitches. One out later, Victor Roache yanked a double down the left-field line to chase the closer and bring on Nathan Gercken.
An intentional walk followed, setting up a double-play possibility, but Gustavo Pierre walked on five pitches to force home the go-ahead run. Then, Tony Rosselli’s grounder to the shortstop scored another run and then second baseman Drew Stankiewicz made a wild relay throw to first, allowing the third run of the inning to score.
Chicago closer Kyle Halbohn pitched three scoreless innings to get the win as the Sioux City bats fell silent. And, it left the X’s with a sour taste heading into a day off Thursday.
Rookie catcher Justin Felix, giving starter Dylan Kelly just his second night off, led off the bottom of the third with a walk. Kyle Wren’s bouncer forced Felix at second base, but Wren stole second and moved to third on Michael Lang’s base hit through the left side.
After Lang stole second, Nate Samson ripped his second straight double down the left-field line, chasing home the game’s first two runs. Red-hot Jose Sermo, 10 of 18 in the last five games before this one, made it a 3-0 lead, lining an RBI double off the left-field wall.
Tago limited Chicago to two hits in the first four innings, both by Edwin Arroyo, who finished a huge series with nine hits in 12 at-bats.
The Dogs finally got on the board after slugger Keon Barnum, second in the league in homers, led off the top of the fifth with a walk. And even that wouldn’t have cost the X’s starter if not Gustavo Pierre hadn’t ripped a 3-2 pitch for a two-out, run-scoring double.
The X’s retaliated quickly, though, putting up another three runs in the home half of the fifth.
Kyle Wren started that rally with a leadoff single and Lang ripped a double into the left-field corner, putting runners at second and third with nobody out.
One out later, an intentional walk to Sermo loaded the bases and then Dexture McCall’s slow roller up the middle snuck through for a two-run single. With runners on the corners, the X’s wisely opted for a sacrifice bunt by Drew Stankiewicz, allowing Sermo to scoot home to make it a 6-1 game.
Flores took over for Tago in the seventh inning and things got a little tense when the first two batters walked. Flores responded with back-to-back strikeouts and then walked Pierre to load the bases. Coming through in the clutch, however, Flores also fanned Rosselli to leave the sacks filled.
Flores also nearly got away with a leadoff walk in the eighth, but Vavra made him pay, fouling off six two-strike pitches before sending an RBI double over the head off leftfielder Sebastian Zawada to pull the guests within 6-2.